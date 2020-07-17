Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
A Troop DLS Criminal Incidents

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

For the week of Wednesday, July 8 to Wednesday, July 15, 2020, the Troopers of A Troop cited the following individuals on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license:

 

Courtney Rivers    27, Browington, Vermont  : 07/13/2020 1957 hours VT Rt 58 and Center Rd Barton, Vermont

08/25/2020 10am    Orleans Court        

 

Jean Marie Weber   35,  Leesburg, FL    7/12/2020 2355 hours Waterbury Stowe RD Waterbury

08/27/2020 @0830 Washington County

 

Noah Bjornson , 19  Highgate, 7/14/2020 at 08:13, I89 SB at Georgia rest area, Franklin county superior court 9/15/2020 at 0830

 

Mandy Bushey , 33 Essex, 7/11/2020 I89 SB Exit 19 Georgia, Franklin County Superior Court 9/15/2020 at 0830.

 

Alyssa M. Higgins, 24 N. Troy, 07/10/20  Rt 36 1830  Fairfield. August 25th, 2020 0830 Franklin County Superior Court.

 

Megan Porter, 34 Richford, 7/9/2020 at 1553  King Rd/Berkshire Center in Berk. Franklin County Superior Court 9/29 at 0830.

 

James P. Ritchie -  58 yrs old – Colchester, VT //  7/8/2020 @ 1538 hours on I89 NB Exit 13, S. Burlington, VT

9/15/2020 0815 hrs Chittenden Court

 

 

 

 

A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby, Middlesex, St. Albans, St. Johnsbury and Williston.

 

 

Julie A Jacobs

Administration

Vermont State Police

1056 US RT 5

St Johnbury, VT 05819

802-748-3111

 

 

 

 

A Troop DLS Criminal Incidents

