A Troop DLS Criminal Incidents

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

For the week of Wednesday, July 8 to Wednesday, July 15, 2020, the Troopers of A Troop cited the following individuals on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license:

Courtney Rivers 27, Browington, Vermont : 07/13/2020 1957 hours VT Rt 58 and Center Rd Barton, Vermont

08/25/2020 10am Orleans Court

Jean Marie Weber 35, Leesburg, FL 7/12/2020 2355 hours Waterbury Stowe RD Waterbury

08/27/2020 @0830 Washington County

Noah Bjornson , 19 Highgate, 7/14/2020 at 08:13, I89 SB at Georgia rest area, Franklin county superior court 9/15/2020 at 0830

Mandy Bushey , 33 Essex, 7/11/2020 I89 SB Exit 19 Georgia, Franklin County Superior Court 9/15/2020 at 0830.

Alyssa M. Higgins, 24 N. Troy, 07/10/20 Rt 36 1830 Fairfield. August 25th, 2020 0830 Franklin County Superior Court.

Megan Porter, 34 Richford, 7/9/2020 at 1553 King Rd/Berkshire Center in Berk. Franklin County Superior Court 9/29 at 0830.

James P. Ritchie - 58 yrs old – Colchester, VT // 7/8/2020 @ 1538 hours on I89 NB Exit 13, S. Burlington, VT

9/15/2020 0815 hrs Chittenden Court

A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby, Middlesex, St. Albans, St. Johnsbury and Williston.

