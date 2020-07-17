Quixy Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance
Quixy has achieved System and Organization Controls 2, Type 2 (SOC 2 Type 2) compliance in addition to ISO 27001 certification that it already holds.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, July 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quixy, the leading no-code process automation, and application development platform, today announced that it has achieved System and Organization Controls 2, Type 2 (SOC 2 Type 2) compliance in addition to ISO 27001 certification that it already holds. This certifies that the company maintains the most stringent controls for protecting and securing customer information.
The audit for SOC 2 Type 2 was conducted by the independent CPA firm, Riskpro, in compliance with the attestation standards set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). SOC 2 Type 2 compliance verifies not just the suitability of the design, but also the operating effectiveness of the security controls over an extended period of time.
“Security is a common customer concern regarding all SaaS and cloud-based services and Quixy is no exception. To assure our clients that we take security and privacy very seriously, our company passed a rigorous and extensive audit. The results are a testament to our deep commitment to our clients. We are proud to achieve SOC 2 Type 2 certification”, said Gautam Nimmagadda, CEO and Founder of Quixy.
“Security for Quixy is paramount. I’m very pleased that we have obtained two of the industry’s most important compliance certifications: Service Organization Controls (SOC 2 Type 2) and ISO 27001.”, said Gautam.
Quixy is a cloud-based no-code application development platform that allows business users with no coding skills to automate workflows & processes, and build enterprise-grade applications, using simple drag and drop design, ten times faster compared to the traditional approach. Quixy provides dozens of pre-built solutions for a variety of use cases such as CRM, Project Management, HRMS, Travel and Expense Management, Service Request and Incident Management, and much more.
For more information about Quixy and to learn how Quixy is enabling digital transformation for its customers, please visit https://quixy.com/.
Connect with Quixy
For press inquiries, write to us at pr@quixy.com
For everything else, contact us at https://quixy.com/contact
Vivek Goel
Quixy
email us here
+91 99633 22283
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn