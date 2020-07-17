Jenelle Kim and Dr. Christie Prendergast Sit Down With Candice Georgiadis
Jenelle Kim, co-founded Orience, Tao of Man and JBK Wellness Labs. Dr. Christie Prendergast, developed The Beauty MatrixTM.
Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the “beauty-tech” industry?
Jade Rolling & Gua Sha — Our lab introduced these techniques to the western world back in 2006. We combined these powerful ancient techniques with formulas infused with the jade stones, which provided infrared and detoxifying properties to rebalance and purify the skin. These ancient techniques Jade rolling effectively works to improve lymphatic drainage and gua sha powerfully improves circulation, and helps to break up fascia, the connective tissue around muscles.
LED Masks — This form of light therapy technology helps to effectively promote glowing skin and address problems with pigmentation and inflammation. When used in combination with clean formulas the results are manifold.
Virtual “try on” apps — This is a great way for people to hopefully see that they are beautiful just the way they are, or if anything, not go as extreme in whatever it is that they are looking to change about themselves.
Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?
Some things are meant to be performed by a professional. For example microneedling can be a very effective procedure that helps to build collagen and smooth complexion; however, the use of an at home microneedling/dermarolling device can damage skin and can lead to serious risks such as infection.
The consumer should be pragmatic regarding whether or not a tool/technology is actually effective and can deliver its promise.
We are human, we are not robots. So, it is always important to note that while technology is an incredible adjunct to our beauty regimen, our condition is changing all of the time so it is important to understand the condition as a whole and choose regimens accordingly. Learn more about these fascinating healing methods here.
Dr. Christie Prendergast, developed The Beauty MatrixTM
The beauty industry today has access to technology that was inconceivable only a short time ago. Can you tell us about the “cutting edge” pardon the pun technologies that you are working with or introducing? How do you think that will help people?
We are in a cutting edge time in the beauty industry as the consumer demand for less invasive procedures has driven companies to new constantly invent new technologies. Technology really refers to all the energy devices that we utilize like lasers, ultrasound, radio frequency, etc. While a lot of the energy types are not new, the delivery of the energy is what has been refined over time. These refinements are built around giving patients more predictable results and improving patient safety.
I see a big future in the aesthetic technology as we are living in a world that is very conscious of beauty & wellness and there is a demand for less invasive treatments. Patients are interested in treatments that help them feel and look their best at every age without the need for surgery. I think a lot of these treatments go hand-in-hand with wellness. Investing in your skin and preventative measures are always going to pay forward when it comes to aging. At the same time, we are also in a rapidly growing cosmetic world where there is equally as much hype and scam artists trying to capitalize. My goal is to help shape the aesthetic world by making sure patients are educated about treatments so that they get a good return on their investment, and more importantly, don’t get “botched.”
My company is called Curated Beauty Rx because we really curate all of our products, technology, and services that we offer to patients. There is a lot of work into researching technology and understanding each device, indications, and appropriate patient selection as well as technologies that will be a good return on investment for both the practice and patient. So, when I chose a technology or device to carry and offer my patients it is after a lot of research into the technology and company. What I am looking for in both the technology and company is strong science and R&D with predictable results, robust safety profiles, low recurring costs, and something that can be used on all skin types. I am particularly excited about devices that offer options for all skin types especially ethnic skin (from a selfish perspective), but also because there are not a lot of great options for darker skin types. From the manufacturer of the technology, I want to see support of physicians/practices that carry their technology by offering ongoing training, networking, and marketing support. Read the whole interview here.
