Dr. Alan Watkins and Bill Radvak Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis
Dr. Alan Watkins, Creator of Complete. Bill Radvak, Executive Chairman and Co-founder of NervGen Pharma Corp
What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)
You must first learn to appreciate in order to appreciate what you learn
Most people must hear something seven times, on average, before they remember it. Why are we so poor at learning? I have concluded that we find it difficult to appreciate our life lessons because we are not very open to learning. We are not very good at appreciating what we learn because we have not yet even learnt how to appreciate. If we don’t know how to appreciate how can we appreciate what we learn? Every day of my life I look around me and try to find small things to appreciate. There is beauty all around all of us and if we remain curious we can learn from most experiences.
If you take good care of yourself, it is much easier to take good care of others
The level of burnout in the caring profession is extremely high, and I saw it all around me. The mental health statistics suggest many people, in fact, struggle to take care of themselves. I learnt very quickly as a junior Doctor, particularly when I was working 140 hours per week, that it is vital to self-care. If I didn’t look after myself, I would become exhausted. If I burnt out, I would not be able to look after my patients. This taught me that it is not selfish to take care of yourself it is critical if you want to help others.
Live large and with a passion
I believe people have incredible untapped potential which is why I always encourage people to dream big and play big. To shrink away from the opportunities life presents you is to deny who you really are and the possibility of who you can become. Whatever you decide to do with your life do it with a passion. Develop your curiosity and try to live for the benefit of others.
When I was a junior Doctor, I worked for two consultant gynaecologists. One had taken a traditional approach to his career reached consultant status very early and had then become so bored he was having an affair with one of the nurses on the ward. The full interview is available here.
Bill Radvak, Executive Chairman and Co-founder of NervGen Pharma Corp
How do you think this might change the world?
If NervGen is successful in commercializing a drug that allows the body’s nervous system to repair itself, it is hard to conceptualize the impact on the world. I receive the queries that come through NervGen’s website so I have seen the hundreds of messages from people desperate for some help. And I am not using the word “desperate” lightly as there are no known drugs approved for nerve regeneration or remyelination.
A treatment for spinal cord injury alone would improve the lives of so many people desperate for help. Currently, a person suffering from a spinal cord injury will have their condition stabilize after a few months, after which the vast majority of patients will experience only minor or no improvement no matter how much effort is put into physiotherapy or other treatments. In one of our preclinical studies, there was a dose dependent recovery of bladder function, and at the two highest doses all animals had some type of recovery of bladder function. If we had no other benefit but bladder function recovery, that would be a tremendous victory as so many people suffering from spinal cord injuries are resigned to catheters and urine collection bags as part of their daily lives. And, the nerve area that controls bladder function is also responsible for both the bowel and sexual functions. The improvement of a patient’s quality of life would be dramatic in a number of critical ways.
Multiple sclerosis drugs have done a good job of stopping the immune system from attacking and degrading the nervous system, but they are not capable of repairing the damage created. With the remyelination and plasticity modes of action of NVG-291, we aim to help repair damage that has been done to the myelin (the protective sheath surrounding the nerve fibers) and give tremendous relief to the millions of people who are suffering.
Theoretically, if we are successful in our current programs, NervGen could potentially be successful in treating any disease that results in nerve damage, either as a result of an acute injury, or as a result of neurodegenerative disease. In addition to spinal cord injury, MS and Alzheimer’s disease, this also includes ALS, Parkinson’s, FTD, epilepsy and even traumatic brain injury. There is a lot of work to be done, but the potential impact of our technology is truly breathtaking. Complete reading the interview here.
