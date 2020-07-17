First Human Trafficking Safe Houses to Open in Pinellas County Filling Housing Void

Rahab's Daughters & Florida Dream Center Partner Survivors "Restored" by the Florida Dream Center & Rahab's Daughters Partnership Healing Hands are what we need

Florida Dream Center and Rahab’s Daughters, partnered to launch two safe houses. One of the safe houses serves women with children and one for adult women.

ST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida Dream Center, a non-profit organization dedicated to recovering and restoring sex trafficking survivors and Rahab’s Daughters a national organization that rescues and rehabilitates human trafficking survivors, have partnered to launch two safe houses in Pinellas County, Florida, in October 2020. The safe houses are a first for Pinellas county, filling an immediate and dire need in the area.

The safe houses will provide urgent and long-term transitional housing services for women who were victims of trafficking. The partnership will also provide services such as medical, trauma-Informed care counseling, case management, and RESTORED, a one-year rehabilitation therapy program.

The safe houses will welcome up to ten female survivors providing them with a safe, supportive home while they transition to a life of independence. Each resident will be offered an array of services such as legal assistance, medical care, mental health counseling, education, job skills training, and life coaching. One of the safe houses will specifically serve women with children, which is the first house of its type in Florida for human trafficking.

The strong partnership between the Florida Dream Center and Rahab’s Daughters reflects both organization’s deep and full commitment to the fight against human trafficking. Additionally, both organizations serve on the Tampa Bay Area Human Trafficking Task Force, raising public awareness of the crime of trafficking across the Tampa Bay Area in a myriad of local, national, and international platforms.

“We are pleased to partner with Rahab’s Daughters to serve the Tampa Bay area in this way,” said Pastor Bill Losasso, founder and president of the Florida Dream Center. “Safe housing for survivors of human trafficking is a critical need,” said Losasso.

Human trafficking is big business, generating an estimated $9.5 billion in the United States alone. Globally, that number jumps to an estimated $150 billion annually, with $99 billion coming from commercial sexual exploitation. Florida is third behind Texas and California for human trafficking cases across the nation.

“Our partnership will provide a critical resource in Pinellas county,” said Sharmila (Sam) Wijeyakumar, co-founder of Rahab’s Daughters. “We’re pleased to partner with the Florida Dream Center to make the safe homes a reality,” said Wijeyakumar.

If you would like to be a part of this historic occasion, we have a virtual event happening on Thursday, August 27th. at 6.30 pm EST. You can register to learn more about the project and why we need YOU to make this successful and sustainable.

Florida Dream Center is a tax-exempt non-profit organization, providing a broad array of human services within our community with both immediate and long term needs. Our services include recovering and restoring sex trafficking survivors, feeding the hungry, helping the homeless, improving our community through outreach, and bringing other organizations and services together for a common goal. Florida Dream Center is building and rebuilding safe, productive, and endearing communities.

Rahab's Daughters is a trauma-informed anti-trafficking organization founded by a trafficking survivor; and they specialize in the rescue, rehabilitation, and reintegration of survivors. As a suburban Chicago-based organization, each year they lead a mission trip to the Super Bowl host city to raise awareness, prevent trafficking, and rescue survivors.

