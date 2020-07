Middlesex Barracks/Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Endangerment & Criminal Threatening

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20A303003

TROOPER: Jacob Fox

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/16/2020 1820 hours

LOCATION: Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Endangerment and Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: Mark I. Grout Sr

AGE: 81

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

VICTIM: Steven Woodworth

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Ryegate, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks received a report of a suspicious incident that occurred at a residence in Williamstown earlier in the day. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Grout had threatened Woodworth with a firearm. Grout was issued a criminal citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court to answer for the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 08/26/2020 0800 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A