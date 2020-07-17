New Release: Optimize Your Creative Mindset by Dr. Sofie Nubani is Changing Lives

A must read, this Manual for Success will help you discover your natural, creative mindset and help you bring it to fruition.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Sofie Nubani, a Creatrix Interpersonal Executive Coach has just released her new book “Optimize your Creative Mindset”. This dynamic and enlightening manual for success is changing lives in a positive and constructive manner. Dr. Sofie’s credentials read like the book she has written. Dr. Sofie Nubani is certified as a Laughter Yoga Instructor, NLP Coach and Master Practitioner, Social and Emotional Intelligence Coach, Motivational Coach, Reiki III Teacher and EFT/TFT Practitioner. She is also an ordained minister and has an Honorary Doctor of Divinity degree. Her unique coaching style helps people release emotional pain and reach a higher mental state of awareness.Currently, Dr. Sofie is finishing up her Doctorate in Spiritual Development (DSD) and will soon be working towards a PhD in Transpersonal Counseling. Additionally, she also received certification as a Speaking Facilitator through Transformational Services in early 2020. She has also studied Positive Psychology, Yungian Psychology, FLOW Psychology and Creative Psychology.According to Dr. Lorie Shamek Ph.D., a 4-time best selling Author, Speaker and TV personality, claims that Dr. Sophie Nubani has written a must read primer for anyone considering taking their creativity to the next level. “Read this book and learn from one of the best”. "Optimize Your Creative Mindset" is a thought-provoking collection of engaging stories, ideas, and a few new concepts that are sure to uplift, inspire and push you to continue to evolve, create and grow. Tim Ray, Founder of UIMedia Network and host of the Good Intentions show said “It’s focus on Innovation and Creativity will help those who wish to adapt in this ever-changing world”.In this book, “Dr. Sofie Nubani highlights that creativity is not strictly a well of ideas , but a combination of traits that inspires action leading to innovation. In her acronym C.O.U.R.A.G.E., a great new concept, she founded the Circle of Creative Masters. "Read this book if you want to learn how to build a creative organization or conduct creative meetings that will lead to innovation” - Robin Jay, an Award Winning Author, Filmmaker and Motivational Coach.The mission of “Optimize Your Creative Mindset” is to realize the higher thinking of individuals, organizations, and cultures leading to a shift towards breakthrough innovation. It ignites the imagination and unleashes Metacognition. Her vision is for all readers to be better equipped and prepared for the 21st century. This allows them to walk into their unique flair and soul expression while leveraging their inner creative genius. Having renewed confidence using the tools and strategies described in this book it will inspire and guide people to jump into their creative potentials and leads to innovation. Dr. Sofie hopes to guide people to reach self transcendence through understanding the connection to unified energy. This allows you to become the highest version of yourself possible. By optimizing your creative mindset and unleashing the power of metacognition, it will supercharge a person's imagination and ignite their innovation.Are you ready to discover your innate creativity? Do you want to transform into the innovator your business requires? If the answer is yes, then this book is your manual for success! It will help you discover your natural creative mindset and bring it to fruition. As a bonus of purchasing this book you will also learn inner secrets shared by successful individuals who are currently living at their optimum levels of creativity. “Optimize Your Creative Mindset” is written and designed for everyone from corporate executives to startup entrepreneurs and anyone interested in tapping into their higher levels of creative mind! The book includes an easily implemented tool to jumpstart your creative journey, the Yin and Yang vision-action Dream Board. As an extra perk she has included an invitation to join the “Circle of Creative Masters” a new, global creativity concept that is bringing organizations, communities and individuals together who champion creativity and innovations!Learn the power of C.O.U.R.A.G.E to help you become the best creative self with the right mindset today. For more information on how to purchase this book go to Dr. Sofie's Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/NubaniSofie