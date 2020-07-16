Roadway Activity Report for TDOT Region 2 (July 16 - 22, 2020)

DISTRICT 27

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 Construction of a truck climbing lane EB near MM 339, including grading, drainage, and paving: Nighttime lane closures with queue truck and THP support will be required as the contractor continues to mill and pave the I-40 travel lanes as well as installing guardrail. Work is underway on the eastbound exit ramp at MM 340. A temporary detour lane with portable barrier rail has been constructed to allow the contractor to safely remove and replace the existing concrete ramp. Motorists should use caution at the MM 340 exit ramp and as they travel through the work zone. Estimated project completion date is September 2020.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 Resurfacing from the SR-101 ramp (MM 321) to east of SR-1 (US-70) (MM 329): The contractor will be installing permanent pavement markings, rumble strips, delineators, and permanent signs on I-40 from the Peavine Road exit (MM 322) to the Crab Orchard exit (MM 329). The eastbound and westbound lanes may be reduced to one lane with nighttime lane closures. The speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph during working hours. Queue trucks and THP will assist with traffic control as needed. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) Emergency slope stabilization near LM 26.6: Construction signs, portable barrier rail, and temporary traffic signals have been installed. SR-1 (US-70) has been reduced to one lane between Godsey Road and Renegade Mountain Parkway while slope stabilization is in process. The contractor will be milling, paving, and installing horizontal drains. This work may require short time lane stoppages. Motorists should exercise caution and pay attention to temporary traffic signals as they travel through the work zone.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-101 (Peavine Road) Grading, drainage, and paving from Firetower Road to Westchester/Catoosa Boulevard: Motorists should use caution while driving along Peavine Road and be alert for changes in traffic patterns. The posted speed limit has been reduced from 45 MPH to 35 MPH within the work zone. Base stone, paving, blasting operations, storm drain installation, and utility relocation are in progress. Temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages may be needed as these construction activities continue. Motorists should reduce speed on Peavine Road and be alert for construction personnel/equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Estimated project completion date is November 2020.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) Resurfacing from SR-1 (US-70) (LM 16.5) to SR-28 (US-127) (LM 16.8), and SR-28 (US-127) resurfacing from south of Elmore Road (LM 15) to Huddle Road (LM 17.9), including bridge deck repair: At the completion of the milling activities on SR-24 (Elmore Road) and SR-28 (US-127), the contractor will begin paving these two streets. Other work will include signal loop replacement, catch basin repair, and permanent pavement marking. This work will require temporary nighttime lane closures with traffic control devices and flagging as necessary. Motorists should be alert as conditions are subject to change each night. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 Construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb County (LM 24.5) line to East Bryant St (LM 2.9): The contractor will continue installing concrete box culverts and drainage structures. Grade work, bridge work, and utility work on the new roadway alignment are ongoing. No change in traffic patterns, traffic is still using the existing SR-56. Motorists are advised to use caution and watch for construction equipment adjacent to roadway. Flaggers may be present to move equipment across roadway, unload equipment, or complete utility work. A portion of County House Road will be closed to allow the contractor to complete work in that area. Motorists should follow posted signs for the County House Road detour until work is complete. Estimated project completion date is May 2022.

FENTRESS AND OVERTON COUNTY SR-85 Emergency slide repairs at various locations: The contractor continues work on the Overton County side of SR-85 and the road remains closed from LM 17.5 to LM 22.2. This closure will remain in effect until the project completion scheduled for 09/30/20. The Fentress County portion of SR-85 remains open to through traffic. A detour route remains in place for Overton SR-85 and motorists are encouraged to continue using the detour route until the road is opened. Estimated project completion date is September 2020.

JACKSON COUNTY SR-151 Construction of a concrete box bridge over Hudson Creek (LM 3.5), including grading, drainage and paving: SR-151 in Jackson County remains closed from LM 3.00 to 4.00. The road closure will remain in effect until 08/15/20. Motorists will use the designated detour route to bypass SR-151. During this road closure, the contractor will remove the existing bridge at LM 3.50 and will replace it with a pre-cast box culvert. Once the bridge is replaced, the contractor will pave a transition to each side of the bridge and the roadway will be opened back up to traffic. The detour route for this project will be SR-56 from Gainesboro to SR-52 in Red Boiling Springs. Motorists in Red Boiling Springs will use SR-52 to travel to SR-56. Estimated project completion date is August 2020.

OVERTON COUNTY SR-111 Resurfacing (microsurfacing) from north of East Netherland Road (LM 1.7) to south of SR-84 (LM 9.4); SR-136 resurfacing (microsurfacing) from the Putnam County line (LM 0) to SR-85 (LM 9.2), including a thin epoxy overlay on the bridge over the Roaring River; and SR-293 resurfacing (microsurfacing) from SR-111 (LM 4.63) to SR-84 (LM 11.23): The contractor will be on site continuing work on SR-136, SR-111, and SR-293. During this work, the contractor will have one lane shut closed and will have a lane closure set up to allow traffic to flow through the work zone with the assistance of flaggers. Motorists are encouraged to obey the posted speed limit and watch for construction operations within the roadway. On SR-111, contractor will have one lane of closed in each direction and will utilize advanced warning signs, arrow boards, and traffic cones to direct traffic through the work zone. Estimated project completion date is September 2020.

PUTNAM COUNTY Utility Work on SR-135 (S. WILLOW AVE.) in both directions from LM 9.7 to LM 8.4: Lane closures will occur between I-40 and State Street with signage, barrels and cones. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Traffic may be reduced to a single lane in some locations from 9 AM to 3 PM, Monday through Friday with estimated completion date of 07/22/20.

PUTNAM COUNTY Utility Work on SR-290 (W. 12TH ST.) in both directions from LM 5.81 to LM 6.38: Lane closures will occur between N. Franklin Road and N. Willow Avenue with signage, barrels and cones. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Traffic may be reduced to a single lane in some locations between 9 AM and 2 PM from 07/15/20 through 10/16/20.

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-111 Resurfacing from south of East Main Street (LM 10.3) to the Overton County line (LM 12.96): The contractor will be installing pavement markings, resulting in temporary lane closures on SR-111 from East Main Street (LM 10.3) to the Overton County Line (LM 12.96). Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (South Willow Ave.) Resurfacing from south of Grider Road (LM 7.4) to north of State Street (LM 9.75), including bridge expansion joint repair: The contractor will be removing and pouring concrete curb ramps. Nightly lane closures (Sunday through Thursday) will occur from 9 PM to 6 AM on SR-135 from South of Grider Rd (LM 7.38) to North of State Street (LM 9.75). Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

WHITE COUNTY Grading, drainage and paving at Airport Rd. leading up to Upper Cumberland Regional Airport: The contractor will be performing grading and drainage work along Technology Drive and Airport Road during this period. Temporary traffic stoppages may be needed as construction progresses. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. Estimated project completion date is July 2020.

DISTRICT 28

BLEDSOE COUNTY Resurfacing on SR-28 (US-127) from south of SR-30 (LM 13.27) to north of Old William Howard Taft Hwy (LM 15.75): The contractor will begin resurfacing operations on SR-28. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through this area. The roadway will be reduced to one lane controlled by a flagging operation with equipment and workers present on the road. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

FRANKLIN COUNTY Utility Work on SR-16 (DECHERD BLVD.) southbound from LM 11.4 to LM 11.45: Intermittent lane closures will occur along SR-16. Signage and cones will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM from 07/20/20 through 08/07/20.

GRUNDY COUNTY I-24 Resurfacing from east of Bells Mill Road (MM 129.1) to west of the Rest Area (MM 129.4): The contractor will continue paving installation on the project. Work will continue between 7 PM-6 AM Sunday thru Friday weather permitting. There will be a variable posted speed limit within the work zone. The roadway will be reduced to one lane during asphalt removal and paving operations. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. Safety personnel and law enforcement will be present. Estimated project completion date is August 2020.

GRUNDY COUNTY TDOT Maintenance on I-24 eastbound from MM 129 to MM 135: TDOT maintenance crews will need to close the shoulder of I-24 EB to perform maintenance activities on I-24 EB MM 129 thru MM 135 on 07/20/20 thru 07/23/20 and from 07/27/20 thru 07/30/20 between 7 AM and 4:30 PM.

GRUNDY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-50 in both directions from LM 1.85 to LM 9.34: Intermittent lane closures will occur along SR-50 from Hwy 41 to Hwy 108. Signage and flaggers will be present. Motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 7 AM and 4 PM with an estimated completion of 07/22/20.

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-108 repair of the bridge over Branch (LM 28.2): Work continues on phase two of this project. The project will continue to have a temporary traffic signal installed reducing the roadway to one, 10 ft. travel lane. The lane closure will remain until project completion scheduled for 05/31/21. There will be temporary road closure on Wednesday 07/22/2020 to pour phase 2 bridge deck. Johnson Rd will be used as a detour and flaggers will be used for the closure and assistance to motorists. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. RESTRICTIONS: Loads wider than 10' should seek alternate route. Estimated project completion date is May 2021.

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-108 Repair of the bridge over Piney Creek (LM 18.2): The contractor will be installing construction signs on 07/20/20 and 07/21/20. Flaggers may be present to complete this work. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 Slide repair from LM 26.4 to LM 26.5: The roadway is reduced to one lane through this area controlled by temporary traffic signals. The schedule for completion is unknown as a major project is being developed for a permanent repair to the slide.

MARION COUNTY SR-27 Slope stabilization at LM 27.9: The roadway is reduced to one lane and controlled by temporary traffic lights. Motorists are encouraged to use caution as the road is rough through this area.

MARION COUNTY SR-2 (US-64, US-72, US-41) Emergency slope stabilization between LM 25.20 and LM 26.40: The contractor will continue to maintain one lane of travel open to traffic with the restriction of all wide loads. At this time, traffic signals are installed and will remain in place until the project is complete. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and be alert to construction personnel and equipment. RESTRICTIONS: Restriction of all wide loads will remain in place until project is complete.

MARION COUNTY SR-27 (Suck Creek Rd) Slope stabilization from LM 26.8 to LM 27.0: The roadway will be reduced to one lane at LM 27.9 with temporary traffic signals in place for slide remediation work.

MARION COUNTY Old SR-150 Resurfacing from SR-2 (US-64, US-72) (LM 0.0) to New SR-150 (LM 1.2): The contractor will be performing resurfacing operations on old SR-150 (Betsy Pack Rd). Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through this area. The roadway will be reduced to one lane controlled by a flagging operation with equipment and workers present on the road. Estimated project completion date is July 2020.

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-399 Resurfacing from the Grundy County line (LM 0.0) to SR-8 / SR-111 (LM 5.9): The contractor will continue resurfacing operations on SR-399. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through this area. The roadway will be reduced to one lane controlled by a flagging operation with equipment and workers present on the road. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

VANBUREN COUNTY SR-30 Slope stabilization near LM 16.1: The contractor is working on SR-30 north from LM 15.9 to 16.3. The roadway will be reduced to one lane controlled by a traffic signal. Large trucks heading West on SR-30, down the mountain are encouraged to use extreme caution. Estimated project completion date is August 2020.

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (KEITH ST. S.W.) northbound from LM 12.53 to LM 12.77: A shoulder and single lane closure will occur between N. Ocoee Street and Stuart Road NE. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM from 05/11/20 through 07/22/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Tunnel cleaning of the McCallie Tunnel on US-11(US-64, SR-2), the Stringers Ridge Tunnel on US-127(SR-8), and the Bachman Tubes on US-41 (US-76, S.R.8): On 07/22/20 from 8 PM - 6 AM, there will be a tunnel cleaning operation at the McCallie tunnels using a flagging operation, allowing alternate movements in each direction. Later that night the Stringer's Ridge tunnel will be cleaned using a sign detour traffic control operation. Estimated project completion date is June 2021.

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 Replacement of Belvoir Ave. bridge over I-24 and I-24 bridges over Germantown Road near MM 183: Lane shifts are in place on I-24 EB and WB under the Belvoir Avenue Bridge, at North and South Terrace approaching the Belvoir Avenue Bridge, and on Germantown Road under the I-24 Bridge. Double interior lane closures will occur on I-24 EB between MM 182 and 184 to support demolition of the Belvoir Avenue Bridge on 07/16/20 from 9 PM and 6 AM. Single alternating lane closures will be required on I-24 EB and WB on 7/17/20 and between 07/19/20 through 07/22/20 from 9 PM and 6 AM. Additionally, there will be single lane closures in the north and south directions of Germantown Road under the I-24 Bridge and at the intersections with North and South Terrace. These closures will occur on 07/16/20 and 07/17/20, and between 07/19/20 through 07/22/20 from 9 AM to 6 AM the following morning. Motorists should be aware of the Belvoir Avenue Bridge closure and detour that was put into place on 04/20/20. There is a 45 MPH speed limit reduction throughout the project corridor on I-24. Estimated project completion date is August 2021.

[Bell and Associates Construction, LP/Blevins/CMGC03]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 Resurfacing from the Georgia State line to near the ramp to SR-2 (US-41, US-64, US-11, Cummings Hwy): There will be a paving operation on I-24 EB/WB involving lane closures as follows: Sunday - Thursday (8PM - 6AM). This project is continuous from MM 171 at the Georgia line through MM 178, just west of the US-27 split. Expect significant queueing of traffic. Manned attenuator trucks, variable speed limit signs, and two officers will be assisting in this operation. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction: Watch for trucks entering and exiting project. Traffic should expect multiple lane shifts traveling through the interchange. Lane closures will occur Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM at the following locations: I-75 NB MM 1, I-75 SB MM 3 and I-24 EB MM 184.0 Traffic pacing may occur throughout interchange Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM. Additionally, there may intermittent shoulder closures at various locations for access to the median and roadside areas. I-75 NB to I-24 WB split has been moved back 1500 feet from its previous location. Welcome Center traffic intending to use I-24 WB now, will have to detour on I-75 NB to Exit 3. Detailed detour information will be available at the Welcome Center. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH throughout the interchange.

[C.W. Matthews Contracting Company, Inc./Blevins/DB1801]

HAMILTON COUNTY US-27 (I-124) widening from I-24/US-27 interchange to north of the Olgiati Bridge over the Tennessee River, including widening the Olgiati Bridge: 07/20/20 – 7 PM to 6 AM On 07/20/20, a temporary road closure will be in place for eastbound and westbound Martin Luther King Blvd., from Pine St. to Gateway Ave., to shift the westbound Martin Luther King Blvd. on ramp to northbound US-27 to a left turn up the existing eastbound Martin Luther King Blvd. on ramp to northbound US-27. During this closure the ramp from westbound Martin Luther King Blvd. to northbound US-27 will be closed and traffic will be detoured from Martin Luther King Blvd. / Chestnut St. / 4th St. to the US-27 northbound on ramp. Westbound Martin Luther King Blvd. to the southbound US-27 on ramp will be closed and traffic will be detoured from Martin Luther King Blvd. / Carter St. / Main St. to the US-27 southbound on ramp. Eastbound Martin Luther King Blvd. to northbound US-27 on ramp will be closed and traffic will be detoured from Martin Luther King Blvd. / Gateway Ave. / Chestnut St. / 4th St. to the US-27 northbound on ramp. The southbound US-27 off ramp to eastbound Martin Luther King Blvd. will be closed and traffic will be detoured from US-27 southbound / Exit 1C / 6th St. / Chestnut St. to Martin Luther King Blvd. The northbound US-27 off ramp to Martin Luther King Blvd. will remain open but all traffic will be required to go eastbound on Martin Luther King Boulevard. Traffic for westbound Martin Luther King Blvd. will be detoured from eastbound Martin Luther King Blvd. / Chestnut St. / 6th St. / Gateway Ave. to westbound Martin Luther King Boulevard. Two State Troopers are requested for this closure. 07/20/20, 07/21/20, and 07/22/20 – 7 PM to 6 AM A temporary ramp closure will be in place for southbound US-27 to eastbound Martin Luther King Blvd for installing guardrail. Traffic will be detoured from US-27 southbound / Exit 1C / 6th St. / Chestnut St. / Martin Luther King Boulevard. One State Trooper is requested for this lane closure. 07/20/20, 07/21/20, and 07/22/20 – 7 PM to 6 AM A temporary left lane closure will be in place for northbound US-27 from I-24 to Main Street for installing guardrail. One State Trooper is requested for this lane closure. RESTRICTIONS: I-124 (US-27)Northbound Exit 1C 4th St. Off Ramp: No oversize/over dimensional loads; I-124 (US-27)Southbound Exit 1C 4th St Of Ramp: No oversize/over dimensional loads; I-124 (US-27) Southbound Exit 1-B Martin Luther King Blvd. Off Ramp: No oversized/over dimensional loads; Martin Luther King Blvd. between Chestnut St. and Gateway Ave.: No oversized/over dimensional loads.

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Contractor on SR-8 (SIGNAL MOUNTAIN BLVD.) in both directions from LM 15 to LM 16: A TDOT contractor will be performing a flagging operation between James Point and Mississippi Avenue on 07/16/20 from 10 AM until 4 PM.

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Bridge Inspection on I-75 in both directions from MM 0.00 to MM 14.5: On 07/16/20 and 07/20/20 through 07/22/20 from 7 AM - 5 PM, bridge and structure inspections will be performed. These will be mobile operations with an attenuator truck closing the shoulder.

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Maintenance on SR-111 (STATE HWY. 111) northbound at LM 1.7: During this reporting period, traffic will be reduced to lane of traffic in the Northbound direction.

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Maintenance on SR-148 (LOOKOUT MTN. SCENIC HWY.) in both directions at LM 2.4: On 07/20/20, there will be flaggers directing traffic at this location as traffic will be reduced to one lane.

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Maintenance on SR-8 (SIGNAL MOUNTAIN BLVD.) in both directions at LM 14.3: On 07/16/20 there will be one lane closed with flaggers from 9 AM-3:30 PM for a paving operation.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (CUMMINGS HWY.) eastbound at LM 2.76: A lane closure will occur between Hemlock Circle and Tulip Avenue with signage, barrels and/or cones. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Traffic may be reduced to a single lane in some locations between 8 AM to 4 PM on 07/20/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (LEE HWY.) eastbound from LM 15.99 to LM 17.26: A lane closure will occur between Whirlaway Drive and Jim Snow Way with signage, barrels and/or cones. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Traffic may be reduced to a single lane in some locations between 9 AM and 3 PM from 07/13/20 through 07/16/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-320 (E. BRAINERD RD.) westbound from LM 3.29 to LM 5.77: A lane closure will occur between Shady Rest Road and Greens Road with flaggers, signage, barrels and/or cones. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Traffic may be reduced to a single lane in some locations between 9 AM and 3 PM from 07/20/20 through 07/24/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-8 (SIGNAL MOUNTAIN RD.) northbound from LM 11.85 to LM 11.95: Shoulder and single lane closure between Citygreen Way and Hedgewood Drive. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM on 07/21/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-8 (TAFT HWY.) northbound at LM 21.15: A lane closure will occur at the intersection of Taft Highway and McAmis Road with signage and flaggers present. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Traffic may be reduced to a single lane in some locations between 9 AM and 3 PM from 07/09/20 through 07/22/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-8 (TAFT HWY.) northbound at LM 22.85: A shoulder and single lane closure will occur between Stewart Road and Corral Road. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM from 07/20/20 through 07/31/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-8 (TAFT HWY.) northbound from LM 22.97 to LM 22.97: A lane closure will occur at the intersection of Taft Highway and Corral Road with signage and flaggers present. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Traffic may be reduced to a single lane in some locations between 9 AM to 3 PM from 07/09/20 through 07/22/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-8 (W. MAIN ST.) eastbound from LM 8.26 to LM 7.3: Mobile lane closures will occur along W. Main Street from Cowart Street to Central Avenue as crews transition work zone. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 9 AM to 2 PM from 05/28/20 through 08/01/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) repair of the bridge over Big Soddy Creek (LM 20.6): During this report period the contractor will have traffic restricted. One lane of SR-29 southbound will be closed over Big Soddy Creek. Additionally, one lane of SR-111 southbound will be closed as it approaches the SR-29 junction. Estimated project completion date is May 2021.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (US-64, US-11) Improvement of the intersection at Edgmon Road in Collegedale (LM 22.7), including grading, drainage and paving: During this report period, the contractor will be performing grading, drainage and paving. Extra care should be taken when traveling through this area, trucks will be entering & exiting the roadway. Additional flaggers will be onsite as needed. Estimated project completion date is May 2021.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) Improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317 to install power poles and transfer lines. The flagging operations will be performed on 7/16/2020, 7/20/2020, 7/21/2020, and 7/22/2020 from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm. These closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment. Estimated project completion date is June 2025.

MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 Repair of bridge over Hiwassee River (LM 5.22): During this report period, the contractor will have the roadway reduced to one lane controlled by temporary traffic signals. Additional flaggers will be on site as needed. Estimated project completion date is September 2020.

POLK COUNTY Utility Work on SR-33 (HWY. 411) in both directions from LM 9.92 to LM 14.03: Mobile lane closures will occur at the SR-40 junction to Ocoee River Bridge as crews transition the work zone. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 9 AM to 3 PM with an estimated completion of 09/30/20.

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) Emergency slope stabilization near LM 20.5: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working to construct a haul road near LM 20.5 on SR-40 (US-64). The eastbound truck climbing lane is closed at this location and will remain closed for the duration of construction. Motorists are advised to reduce speed to 35 mph in the work zone due to a lane shift and to watch for trucks entering/leaving the highway. Estimated project completion date is July 2021.

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) Repair of bridges over North Potato Creek (LM 26.93): During this reporting period the contractor will continue work on painting the steel beams on the eastbound bridge and removal of an asphalt overlay from the westbound bridge. Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction on US-64 for the duration of construction. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone due to reduced lane widths. RESTRICTIONS: 12 ft. maximum width LM 26.93 Westbound 14 ft. maximum width LM 26.93 Eastbound. Estimated project completion date is November 2020.

POLK COUNTY Boanerges Church Road construction of a bridge over Old Fort Creek: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working to install concrete walls for portions of the new bridge. This work will occur weather permitting. Boanerges Church Road is closed to all traffic for the duration of construction. Detour signs are posted diverting traffic around the closure onto SR-313 and US-411. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

RHEA COUNTY Grading, drainage, construction of bridges, paving and signals on a S.I.A. route serving Nokian Tyres: The portion of US-27 in front of the Nokian Tyres entry will continue to experience a traffic shift with no shoulders. The significant movement of construction haul vehicles in and out of the site continues. The travelling public should be alert. Estimated project completion date is October 2022.

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will always be maintained.

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

REGION 2 On-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly from 7 PM to 6 AM Sundays through Thursdays and daily on state routes. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed. Estimated project completion date is June 2021.

REGION 2 Preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. Work hours are 9 AM to 3:30 PM. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed. Estimated project completion date is January 2023.

REGION 2 Sweeping and drain cleaning on various interstate and state routes: There will be a drain cleaning operation at the following locations: 1) I-24 EB/WB (MM 179 -MM 181) - requiring outside shoulder closures, 2) I-24 EB (MM 183 -MM 184)- requiring outside shoulder closures & to be coordinated with area projects, 3) McCallie tunnel - requiring lane closures, 4) Bachman tubes - requiring signed detour, 5) I-24 in vicinity of South Pittsburg interchange - requiring lane closures, 6) I-24 along Mount Eagle- requiring lane closures. Additionally, there will be a region-wide sweeping operation that will use a mobile lane closure to clean interstates and selected state routes. Estimated project completion date is February 2021.

REGION 2 TDOT mowing operations: There will be possible short-term lane closures at various locations on interstates and state routes in Region 2 in order to perform mowing activities on an as-needed basis. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

REGION 2 Random on-call pavement marking and the retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will be performing retracing of pavement markings on various routes throughout Pickett, Cumberland, and Fentress Counties. Routes in Pickett County include SR-111. Routes in Cumberland County include SR-298. Routes in Fentress County include SR-28. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. Estimated project completion date is June 2021.

REGION 2 On-call signing on various interstate and state routes: Beginning on 07/15/20, the contractor will be installing a bridge sign in Putnam County on I-40 WB at MM 288.5. The contractor will begin work at 8 PM central time and they will be off the road by 6 AM the following morning. The work will continue the following night if needed. Beginning on 7/16/20 at 1 AM, the contractor will be conducting a sign repair in Hamilton County on I-24 EB at MM 184.3. The work will begin at approximately 1 AM eastern time and will be completed by 6 AM eastern time. The work will continue the following night if needed. Beginning on 07/20/20, the contractor will be installing sign footers on the shoulder of various locations on state and interstate routes in Bradley, Hamilton, Putnam, and White Counties. No impact on traffic is anticipated due to these activities. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through these areas and when workers are present.

REGION 2 Longitudinal joint stabilization on various State Routes: The contractor may have short term lane closures while performing Longitudinal Joint Stabilization operations. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed. Estimated project completion date is August 2020.

REGION 2 On-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed. Estimated project completion date is December 2020.

REGION 2 Relensing of snowplowable pavement markers on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will be performing temporary lane closures from 8PM – 6AM to replace snowplowable pavement markers on various routes throughout Franklin, Grundy, and Marion Counties. Routes in Franklin County include SR-16, SR-121, and SR-127. Routes in Grundy County include SR-15 and SR-150. Routes in Marion County include I-24, SR-2, SR-134, and SR-422. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. Estimated project completion date is November 2020.

RESTRICTIONS

GRUNDY COUNTY - CNT397: Loads wider than 10' should seek alternate route.

MARION COUNTY - CNT229: Restriction of all wide loads will remain in place until project is complete.

HAMILTON COUNTY - CNP230: I-124 (US-27)Northbound Exit 1C 4th St. Off Ramp: No oversize/over dimensional loads; I-124 (US-27)Southbound Exit 1C 4th St Of Ramp: No oversize/over dimensional loads; I-124 (US-27) Southbound Exit 1-B Martin Luther King Blvd. Off Ramp: No oversized/over dimensional loads; Martin Luther King Blvd. between Chestnut St. and Gateway Ave.: No oversized/over dimensional loads.

POLK COUNTY - CNT062: 12 ft. maximum width LM 26.93 Westbound 14 ft. maximum width LM 26.93 Eastbound.

