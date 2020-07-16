Weekly East Tennessee Construction Report for July 16-22, 2020

ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75 North Exit Ramp at SR 61 (Exit 122): Motorists should be alert for lane shifts, workers present and use extreme caution through this ramp widening project.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SR 61 Bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway and Market Street in Clinton: SR 61 is reduced to one lane in each direction as crews perform work through this bridge repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changing conditions, lane shifts, and use extreme caution through this area.

ANDERSON COUNTY, US 25/SR 9 Bridge over Clinch River between SR 61 and Carden Farm Drive: SR 9 northbound is reduced to one lane approaching the bridge as crews continue work in this area. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changing conditions, lane shifts, and use extreme caution through this bridge construction project.

ANDERSON COUNTY, US 25/SR 9 at SR 170: Motorists should be alert for workers present, changing conditions, possible lane closures, and use extreme caution through this intersection construction project.

BLOUNT COUNTY, US 129 North and South between SR 35 Hall Road and Tyson Boulevard: Motorists should be alert for workers present, possible lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic through this roadway construction project. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/sr-115-alcoa-highway-hall-road-to-tyson-blvd.html

BLOUNT COUNTY, SR 335 Hunt Road Bridge over US 129 Alcoa Highway: Hunt Road is closed at the Alcoa Highway overpass as crews construct a new bridge in this area. Motorists should follow signed detours. This roadway is expected to re-open to traffic in December 2020.

BLOUNT COUNTY, SR 335 Hunt Road between Ambrose Street and Ramsay Street: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times as crews install utilities through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present directing traffic and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 North and South between Mile Markers 135 and 142: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 North near Mile Markers 151.7: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning on Sundays through Thursdays through this project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, US 25W/SR 9 Bridge over Big Creek in LaFollette: Motorists should be alert for lane closures, lane shifts and changing traffic patterns through this bridge repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 116 near Log Mile 4.5: SR 116 is reduced to one travel lane controlled by a temporary signal through this slide repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, be prepared to stop, and use extreme caution through this area.

CARTER COUNTY, US 19E/SR 37 Bridge over the Doe River and Riverview Road: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this bridge repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

CARTER COUNTY, SR 91 between Log Mile 18.57 to Log Mile 20.61 (Johnson County Line): SR 91 is reduced to one travel lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal in the Cherokee National Forest section of the highway for the completion of slide repair and slope stabilization work. Motorists should proceed through the signal with caution and plan for additional travel time. This project is estimated to be complete in June 2020.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, SR 63 between Old Town Creek and US 25E/SR 32: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect delays and use extreme caution through this area.

COCKE COUNTY, SR 9 near I-40: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect delays and use extreme caution through this area.

GREENE COUNTY, I-81 North and South between Mile Markers 23 and 50: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various locations between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. as crews perform roadside mowing. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed traffic, and use extreme caution through this area.

HAMBLEN COUNTY , US 11E/SR 34 between Maden Drive and MLK Parkway: Motorists should be alert for lane shifts and possible lane closures through this area as crews perform work on the construction of pedestrian facilities in this area. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution through this project.

HANCOCK COUNTY, SR 31 between SR 33 and Ben Bloomer Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduced speeds, expect possible delays, and use caution through this area.

HANCOCK COUNTY, SR 33 between Louis Rhea Drive and SR 70: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduced speeds, expect possible delays, and use caution through this area.

HAWKINS COUNTY, SR 70 between Clinch Valley Road and Cave Springs Road: Motorists should be alert for a one lane condition controlled by a temporary traffic signal as work continues in this area. Motorists should be alert for workers present and use extreme caution in this area.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, I-40 East and West between Mile Markers 421 and 430: Motorists should be alert for possible nightly lane closures Sundays through Thursdays between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadway milling and resurfacing. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed or stopped traffic and use extreme caution through this area.

JOHNSON COUNTY, SR 91 between Log Mile 0 to Log Mile 3.5: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures during daylight hours through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduced speeds, expect possible delays, and use caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-40 East and West between Mile Markers 378 and West Hills (Exit 380): Beginning at 10 p.m. Friday July 10th until 6 a.m. Monday July 13th, motorists should be alert for lane closures as crews perform bridge repairs and maintenance work. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-40 East and West between Mile Markers 394 and 396 (Holston River Bridge): Beginning 8 p.m. Sunday July 19th motorist should be alert for lane closures as crews perform bridge repairs. This lane closure will remain in place until repairs are complete. Motorist should be alert for workers present, slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, US 11W/SR 1 Rutledge Pike Bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad near Harris Road: Motorists should be alert for lane shifts and changing traffic patterns through this bridge repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, US 129/SR 115 Alcoa Highway between Topside Road and Maloney Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures and lane shifts as crews perform work through this project. Motorists should be alert for new traffic patterns. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduce speed and use extreme caution through this area. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/sr-115-alcoa-highway-little-river-to-maloney.html

KNOX COUNTY, US 129/SR 115 Alcoa Highway between Maloney Road and Woodson Drive: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures and lane shifts as crews perform work through this project. Motorists should be alert for new traffic patterns. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduce speed and use extreme caution through this area. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/sr-115-alcoa-highway-maloney-to-woodson.html

KNOX COUNTY, US 441 Broadway Viaduct between Jackson Avenue and Fifth Avenue: US 441 Broadway Viaduct over Norfolk Southern Railroad in downtown Knoxville is closed for bridge replacement. The Broadway Viaduct will be closed to all traffic for the duration of the project. During the closure, Broadway will be closed from the intersection of Oak Avenue, Worlds Fair Park, and Jackson Avenue to just north of the Depot Avenue intersection. Depot Avenue will also be closed. These closures will ensure the safety of workers and motorists as crews demolish the old bridge and reconstruct the new bridge. Primary and Local Detour Routes around the bridge closure will be in place. For detour routes and project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/broadway-viaduct.html

KNOXCOUNTY, US 441/SR 71 Chapman Highway between Highland View Drive and Burnett Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers and equipment present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/chapman-highway-evans-to-burnett.html

KNOX COUNTY, SR 162 Pellissippi Parkway West between I-40 and Lovell Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduced speeds, expect possible delays, and use caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, SR 170 East Raccoon Valley Road between I-75 and Old Raccoon Valley Drive: Motorists should be alert for possible daily lane closures through this utility project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect possible delays, and use caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, SR 332 Concord Road between Turkey Creek Road and Northshore: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/sr-332-proposed-widening.html

MONROE COUNTY, US 411/SR 33 between King Road and Bridge over Little Tennessee River: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduced speeds, expect possible delays, and use caution through this area.

SCOTT COUNTY, US 27/SR 29 between Industrial Lane and Second Avenue: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect possible delays, and use caution through this area.

SEVIER COUNTY, SR 71 between US 411 and Macon Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers and equipment present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SEVIER COUNTY, SR 73 between Easy Street and Conrad Way: Through Thursday, July 2, 2020, motorists should be alert for possible nightly lane closures on Sunday through Thursday between the hours of 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution in this area.

SEVIER COUNTY, SR 416 near Webb Creek Road: SR 416 is reduced to one lane through this area due to a recent slide. Motorists should be alert for changing conditions and use extreme caution through this area.

UNICOI COUNTY, SR 36 between Log Miles 2.5 and 5.3: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures, workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this slope stabilization project.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, I-26 East and West between Mile Markers 16 and 18: Motorists should be alert for possible nightly lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect delays, and use extreme caution approaching this area.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, SR 354 Boones Creek Road at I-26: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this construction project. Lake Park Drive will be closed and detoured at the intersection with SR 354 as construction continues in this area. Motorists should follow signed detour. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect delays and use extreme caution through this area.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, SR 354 at Bugaboo Springs Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect possible delays, and use caution through this area.

