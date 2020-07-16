Books4People Bookshops fight back against Covid 19 Virus & likes of Amazon Books UK, Waterstones and Large Supermarkets
Books4People
Buy Books Online From Our UK Book Peoples Bookstore. Buy Best Selling Childrens Book Collection Set at Low Prices. Books 4 People is a Discounted Book Shop.LEICESTER, LEICESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Books4People, is a fantasic bookshop where you can Buy Books Online at discounted prices. Before lockdown, the number of independent bookshops in the UK rose for three years in a row. But the pandemic drove customers online and Books4People had to adapt and create a new website for the online market very quickly in order to survive and keep the business going.
From the lauch of Books4people at the start of the pandemic, Books4people saw a massive growth in it website. Books4people said small online bookshop can be a challenge at the best of times, trying to compete with the might of Amazon books UK, Waterstones and the supermarkets is very difficult task to do. How ever Books4people has shown it can survive and thrive even against the giants and the large supermarkets.
Books4People supplies Books to children and is classed as a Online Childrens Bookstore Specialist. It sells Best Selling Books and has an excellent Kids Books Range to choose from. It fought against Amazon by Selling childrens classics with Must read books and providing an excellent choice of Baby books to choose from. This allowed Books4people to sell large number of books to the general public directly from its website.
The Sales Director Said, "I does not matter how big you are in the online world, even a small independent like us can survive, if books are marketed correctly. It looks like books are here to stay". Why not Buy Books Online From Our UK Book Peoples Bookstore. Get Best Selling Childrens Book Collection Set at Low Prices. Try it out for your self and give feedback.
You can Visit books4peoples website from https://www.books4people.co.uk and give your opinions on this subject matter. Do you think many small independents can survive against large bookstore like Amazon Books UK or Waterstones. Or will they be swallowed up in the future. Have you say.
Suleman Thadha
pcsbooks Ltd
+44 116 251 9123
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn