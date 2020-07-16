» News » 2020 » Washington State Park hosts outdoor interpretive p...

Washington State Park hosts outdoor interpretive programming July 18

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 16, 2020 – Washington State Park invites the public to attend outdoor interpretive programs beginning at 5 p.m., Saturday, July 18.

The first program will be an outdoor petroglyph tour at the petroglyph site from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Participants will travel through time to learn how the park's history was carved in stone. The interpretive guide will explain various interpretations of the site, point out important natural features and discuss the cultural legacy of this significant resource.

The second program will highlight the important role that bluebirds and bats play in the ecosystem from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the campground amphitheater. Interpretive staff will present "Bluebirds and Bats" with puppetry and storytelling.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

Washington State Park is located 10 miles south of De Soto and 15 miles north of Potosi on State Highway 21. For more information about the event, call Washington State Park at 636-586-5768.

If you have questions regarding Missouri State Parks, please contact us at moparks@dnr.mo.gov. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

