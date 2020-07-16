Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense Establishing Operations in Greenville County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense, a leading military aviation sustainment provider, today announced plans to establish operations in Greenville County. The company’s $1.2 million investment will create 21 new manufacturing jobs.

Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense partners with more than 35 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and provides military aircraft aftermarket parts and distribution services, repair and overhaul capabilities, along with engineered product solutions.

Located at 508 Matrix Parkway in Greenville, Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense’s new facility will allow the company to increase capacity to meet growing demand. The strategic position of the new facility allows the company to leverage existing relationships to support tactical platform growth. The site will be a central location to house inventory, along with a prime location to expand the company’s Engineered Products business segment.

The new facility is expected to be online by September 30, 2020. Individuals interested in joining the Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense team should visit https://www.aeroprecision.com/careers.

Quotes

“We are extremely excited to expand our manufacturing footprint into the Greenville, South Carolina market manufacturing cluster. We recognized an opportunity to grow our relationships in the region and build upon our foundation. The state has welcomed us with open arms, and we very much look forward to the growth of our organization attributed to our strategic footprint in Greenville” - Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense Vice President of Business Integration Tony Grant

“It’s always good news any time a company decides to invest in South Carolina and shows a commitment to our state. Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense’s strategic move to the Palmetto State is a testament to our competitive business environment and our world-class workforce that has made a name for itself as one of the best.”-Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today’s announcement by Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense is proof that South Carolina’s aerospace industry continues to soar. Congratulations to Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense on their new operations, and I look forward to seeing the impact this company will make in the Upstate, across the state and within our burgeoning aerospace sector.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense is a leading provider of military aviation aftermarket solutions and actively partners with many of the world’s best-known aerospace brands, including those well-established in Greenville County. This is solid evidence that our aerospace industry continues to ascend to new heights. Greenville County Council warmly welcomes Aero Precision/Kellstrom Defense, and salutes their decision to join our family of great aerospace companies.” -Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member H.G. "Butch" Kirven