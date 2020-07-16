Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fatal Crash on I-70 at MM 139

Thursday July 16, 2020

This morning on I-70 at MM 139 at 1:30 am, Troopers responded to a fatal crash involving a Hyundai Sonata that was eastbound when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and drove straight off road where the road made a right hand turn. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled. The fatally injured person was ejected from the vehicle and it does not appear that they were wearing a seat-belt. Two other occupants were transported for serious injuries. One occupant went by air ambulance to Grand Junction, Colorado and the other by ground ambulance to Price, UT. A highway closure wasn’t necessary.

