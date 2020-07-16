Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fatal Crash Involving Tandem Cyclists on SR-201

Thursday July 16, 2020

On 7/16/20, at 0546 hours, a man and a woman were riding a tandem bike on SR-201 at 9200 West in the westbound lanes. A white sedan was traveling westbound at the same location. The area was dark with minimal lighting. The tandem bike was veering to the right, when it crossed in front of the white sedan. The man on the tandem bicycle sustained fatal injuries on scene. The woman was transported by ground ambulance to a local area hospital in critical condition. The driver of the sedan was not injured.

