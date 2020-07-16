Innova Solutions Strengthens its Digital Transformation & Analytics Portfolio by Joining ThoughtSpot’s Channel Ecosystem

Innova Solutions partners with ThoughtSpot to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation journey using ThoughtSpot’s next-gen analytics platform.

Enterprises cannot truly succeed at monetizing their data without search analytics. Be it transforming processes or elevating the customer experience, search analytics is the true enabler.” — Sudhakar Kondisetty, SVP, Global Alliances at Innova Solutions

SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innova Solutions strengthens its digital transformation and analytics portfolio by joining ThoughtSpot’s channel ecosystem

Innova Solutions (an ACS Solutions company), a global leader in next-generation digital services and solutions, and ThoughtSpot, the leader in search & AI-driven analytics, today announced a global alliance to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation journey using ThoughtSpot’s next-generation analytics platform.

The collaboration will help enterprises – including those in highly regulated industries such as financial services, insurance, and healthcare – to gain deeper insights more quickly as they work with Innova to transition, modernize, and transform their enterprise data searches and applications by tapping into the open innovation and enterprise capabilities of the ThoughtSpot platform.

Sudhakar Kondisetty, SVP, Global Alliances, said, “Enterprises cannot truly succeed at monetizing their data without search analytics. Be it transforming processes, expanding into new markets, launching and selling new products, automating operations, or elevating the customer experience, search analytics is the true enabler to complete digital transformation. But enterprises, especially in highly regulated and data-sensitive industries, are worried about privacy, regulatory compliance, security, and system downtime as they embark on this journey. Our collaboration with ThoughtSpot will help enterprises across industries to address these concerns and accelerate their journey from business intelligence to search analytics. We are also targeting public sector by offering joint solutions to local counties and governments to alleviate many of the business intelligence related challenges.”

Toni Adams, SVP, Global Partners and Alliances of ThoughtSpot, said, “As businesses today continue to transform their operations, they need to equip their teams at all levels with the ability to find insights that can fundamentally improve how they make decisions while simultaneously ensuring their data is not compromised. To help clients achieve this balance, we are collaborating with Innova to provide clients – including those in highly regulated industries – with a seamless path to the ThoughtSpot platform that was built with their specific needs in mind.”

Innova Solutions will join the ThoughtSpot partner ecosystem, designed to help bring ThoughtSpot platforms to clients via service providers. As part of the program, Innova will deploy and resell the ThoughtSpot platform in its native Falcon or Embrace version, which supports popular cloud data warehouses like Redshift, BigQuery, and Snowflake. ThoughtSpot will work with Innova to speed client proofs of concept, search analytics and BI pilots, staffing of client innovation centers, and other initiatives designed to deliver value quickly.

About Innova Solutions

From cloud transformation to data services to managed IT operations, Innova Solutions, an American CyberSystems, Inc. (ACS Solutions) company, provides a broad array of proven, tested, cost-effective, and enterprise-scale technologies and services that leverage latest technology and delivery models to deliver high value in the cloud, in the data center, and across complex interconnected environments. For more information, please visit www.innovasolutions.com.

About ThoughtSpot

The world’s most innovative enterprises use ThoughtSpot to empower every person in their organization, from C-suite executive to front-line employee, with the ability to quickly uncover data-driven insights. With ThoughtSpot, business people can type a simple search to instantly analyze billions of rows of data, and leverage artificial intelligence to get trusted, relevant insights pushed to them as answers to thousands of questions they might not have thought to ask. ThoughtSpot is simple enough for any business person to use, yet powerful enough to handle even the largest, most complex enterprise data without sacrificing speed, security, or governance. That’s why customers like Walmart, Siemens, BT, Daimler, Exxon, Hulu, Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of the West, Siemens, and Nationwide Building Society have turned to ThoughtSpot to transform their decision-making cultures and analyst firm Gartner named ThoughtSpot a Leader in the 2020 Magic Quadrant. By making insights a part of every conversation and every decision, ThoughtSpot is reimagining the role of data in creating a more fact-driven world. For more information, please visit www.thoughtspot.com.