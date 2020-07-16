Fashiondex and Partners Offer Two Sourcing Symposiums for Sustainability
Fashiondex and LIM College present a July 23, 202 panel on sustainable sourcing featuring Texworld USA and Local Loft exhibitors.
Fashiondex offers two upcoming fashion-sourcing events: LOCAL LOFT and the FASHION & SUSTAINABILITY SUMMIT to explore place-based production in fashion.NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How do fashion businesses waste less, source more sustainably and produce more responsibly? Fashiondex, teaming up with two partners, offers two events to explore place-based sourcing and sustainable production during the week of July 20th.
The first opportunity is LOCAL LOFT, a three-day virtual fashion-sourcing pavilion within Texworld USA, where industry professionals can browse through online showrooms and make virtual appointments with local and domestic suppliers of yarn, fabric and trims; source apparel production; and secure design and product development services and solutions.
Traditionally held on-ground at the Javits Center, this year Texworld USA, a global fashion-sourcing show, will take place virtually this year from July 21st to July 23rd. This is the fourth time Fashiondex and Texworld USA collaborated to create LOCAL LOFT, as fashion brands were increasingly asking to meet local producers and suppliers.
Companies exhibiting in the Local Loft online pavilion include: domestic manufacturers: On-Point Manufacturing and MCM Enterprises; domestic yarn spinners: North American Suri Company and Mountain Meadow Wool; sustainable fabric stock houses: Giotex, Noveltex, Sextet Fabrics, and Eagle Fabrics; in-stock and custom trim suppliers: CBF Labels and Ribbon Connections; design, pattern, and development services Privy Label, V.Mora, LTS Design, and True Measure; and place-based digital solutions companies: Pointcarre USA and In Style Exchange.
“Supporting local and domestic companies during these unprecedented times is imperative, and Texworld USA’s Local Loft is designed to do just that, as we open our virtual platform for meaningful interactions and a way to cultivate relationships to further business needs,” says Texworld USA’s Director of Fashion & Apparel Jennifer Bacon.
The second opportunity for sourcing and sustainability occurs on July 23rd, during the final day of Local Loft. Fashiondex, partnering with LIM College, will offer an interactive panel event so industry designers, product developers, and fashion brands can learn about best practices in sourcing local and domestic materials and production in a July 23rd panel, titled “A Conversation on Sustainability and Sourcing with Local and Domestic Suppliers”.
The panel discussion will be online and is the third in a 20-week virtual conference series: the FASHION & SUSTAINABILITY SUMMIT. Fashiondex and LIM College are on their third year co-producing the summit.
The panel conversation will be moderated by Tsui Pappas, Director of Sustainability and Sourcing for JS International Group, whose work includes sourcing for Halston, Monique Lhuillier and Carmen Marc Valvo.
Panel speaker guests include On-Point Manufacturing’s VP of Sales, David M. Prentice; Privy Label’s CEO & Founder, Jessica Osborn; In Style Exchange’s Chief Thinker/Maker, Jenny Siede; Anna Livermore, Founder & CEO of V.Mora, Benjamin Golshani, President Noveltex Fabrics,; and Diviya Loomba, VP Business Development, Eagle Fabrics.
“Even though Texworld USA, Local Loft, and the 2020 Fashion and Sustainability Summit cannot occur on-ground this year, we knew sourcing sustainably and consideration of place and region in fashion is more urgent than ever,” says Fashiondex founder Andrea Kennedy. “We are excited to offer the opportunity for professionals in the fashion industry to still shop for fabric, trim, and production for their lines at Local Loft; as well as continue the Fashion & Sustainability Summit with LIM College, where the mission is education and solutions-sharing for sustainability.”
Texworld USA and Local Loft take place July 21-23rd, 2020. To register and interact with all the exhibitors, visit: https://fashiondex.com/registernow.html. The Fashion & Sustainability Summit Sourcing panel is Thursday, July 23rd, from 1-2 pm EST/10-11 am PST. To register for the panel, visit http://fashiondex.com/series/. Both events are free of charge.
For more information call 212 647 0051 or email summit@fashiondex.com.
max andrews
Fashiondex
+1 212-647-0051
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn