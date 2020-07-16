An Evening with Ron Blomberg

Ron Blomberg, Baseball's first DH will talk baseball, his career and what it was like to be 'the great Jewish hope' of the Yankees during the 1970's.

AN EVENING WITH ROM BLOMBERG Zoom talk on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 7:30 p.m.

Ron Blomberg was baseball's first designated hitter and the #1 overall pick in the 1967 amateur draft. Ron had a career batting average of .293. He will discuss baseball as well as his career, and what it meant to be 'the great Jewish hope' of the New York Yankees during the 1970's.

Ron is the author of of "Designated Hebrew, The Ron Blomberg Story," and the soon-to-be-released story of Thurman Munson.

Ron not only had to battle opposing pitchers in order to get to Yankee Stadium, but also the prejudice and persecution his Jewish heritage often provoked. Ron was inducted into the National Jewish Sports Hall of Fame in 2004, and in 2007, he received the city of Atlanta's "Phoenix Award" from Mayor Shirley Franklin for his outstanding service and achievements, both as a professional athlete and citizen through his charitable works in Atlanta and throughout the country. He is a scout for the New York Yankees in the Atlanta area.

This event is sponsored by the Judy and Ben Segan Adult Education Fund of Temple Israel of Lawrence.