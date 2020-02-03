The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz Film and Tasty Kosher Nosh

Special 45th anniversary screening of what is widely regarded as among the greatest commercial and critical successes in Canadian cinema history.

LAWRENCE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Temple Israel of Lawrence, 140 Central Avenue, Lawrence, N.Y., cordially invites you to join us for a special 45th anniversary screening of THE APPRENTICESHIP OF DUDDY KRAVITZ along with a tasty kosher nosh on Saturday, February 8, 2020, starting at 7:00 p.m.

Richard Dreyfuss gives a breakout performance as a brash Jewish hustler seeking to emerge from the ghettos of Montreal in the beloved Canadian classic (1974, running time 120 minutes).

At once charming and ruthless, the titular anti-hero stops at nothing to find fame and fortune, even at the expense of those he loves most.THE APPRENTICESHIP OF DUDDY KRAVITZ is alternately touching and hilarious as it illuminates the postwar Jewish urban fable, and the pitfalls of ambition and greed.

This event is open to the public and FREE of charge. We ask that you register in advance (food has to be ordered), by calling the Temple Israel Office at (516) 239-1140, or by emailing office@tilny.org.



