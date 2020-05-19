Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 812 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,222 in the last 365 days.

Taking On Violent Anti-Semitism and White Supremacy

Amy Spitalnick, ED of Integrity First for America, will discuss "Taking On Violent Anti-Semitism & White Supremacy"

LAWRENCE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amy Spitalnick, the Executive Director of Integrity First for America, will discuss "Taking on Violent Anti-Semitism and White Supremacy: Charlottesville and Beyond," on Wednesday, May 27, at 7:30 p.m., as part of the Temple Israel of Lawrence Virtual Adult Education Program.

Integrity First for America is a non-partisan organization dedicated to preserving the longstanding principles of our democracy - including our country's commitment to civil rights and equal justice. IFA Executive Director Amy Spitalnick will discuss the IFA landmark lawsuit against the neo-Nazis, white supremacists and hate groups responsible for the August, 2017 violence in Charlottesville. Amy will provide an overview of this critical case and share how Integrity First for America is taking on the rise in anti-Semitic, white nationalist violence in America.

This event is open to the public and Free of charge. This link will take you directly to the video program: https://meet.google.com/gkg-rabh-grv. If you would like to access the program via phone please call 1 (413) 341-4816 and enter PIN # 408 227 095#

Any questions please contact Alan at alan.freedman@tilny.org.

Alan Freedman
www.tilny.org
+1 516-239-1140
email us here

You just read:

Taking On Violent Anti-Semitism and White Supremacy

Distribution channels: Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.