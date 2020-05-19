Amy Spitalnick, ED of Integrity First for America, will discuss "Taking On Violent Anti-Semitism & White Supremacy"

LAWRENCE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amy Spitalnick, the Executive Director of Integrity First for America, will discuss "Taking on Violent Anti-Semitism and White Supremacy: Charlottesville and Beyond," on Wednesday, May 27, at 7:30 p.m., as part of the Temple Israel of Lawrence Virtual Adult Education Program.

Integrity First for America is a non-partisan organization dedicated to preserving the longstanding principles of our democracy - including our country's commitment to civil rights and equal justice. IFA Executive Director Amy Spitalnick will discuss the IFA landmark lawsuit against the neo-Nazis, white supremacists and hate groups responsible for the August, 2017 violence in Charlottesville. Amy will provide an overview of this critical case and share how Integrity First for America is taking on the rise in anti-Semitic, white nationalist violence in America.

This event is open to the public and Free of charge. This link will take you directly to the video program: https://meet.google.com/gkg-rabh-grv. If you would like to access the program via phone please call 1 (413) 341-4816 and enter PIN # 408 227 095#

Any questions please contact Alan at alan.freedman@tilny.org.