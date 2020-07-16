Ecessa Extends SD-WAN to The Cloud with WANworX Virtual Instance for Azure
Communication Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)
With support for Azure, WANworX is the most flexible, feature-rich, cost effective solution on the market. No other SD-WAN offering combines all these features with independent Azure access.”PLYMOUTH, MN, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ecessa Corporation, a Communication Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) company, today announced a major upgrade to its SD-WAN product line with the release of the WANworX Virtual Instance for Microsoft Azure.
— Mike Siegler, General Manager, Ecessa
The all-in-one WANworX software stack, available on the Azure Marketplace, makes cloud migration easier, more resilient, and more secure. It gives organizations a low-latency, secure on-ramp to the Azure public cloud with same-IP failover and the full control and flexibility customers have come to expect from Ecessa.
“WANworX is a gamechanger for companies that are currently deploying SD-WAN,” said Mike Siegler, Ecessa’s General Manager. “With WANworX, network professionals can connect their locations anywhere in the world to the public cloud in Microsoft Azure for resilient, Never Down® network performance without going through a third-party SD-WAN supplier’s cloud gateway. Control of the gateway and the network stay with the end user, an important feature missing from competitive offerings. It’s Your SD-WAN — Anywhere™.”
All WANworX physical appliances and virtual instances include:
• Full Router functionality
• Layer 7 Next Generation Firewall
• SD-WAN appliance
• Network monitoring and performance management
• Tier One technical support 24x7x365 with optional fully managed services
The WANworX Virtual Instance for Azure solution gives users the flexibility to selectively route traffic up to the Azure Public Cloud, while maintaining local ISP load balancing and failover for non-critical and less sensitive traffic, like general internet traffic. This flexibility offers better cost control of the Azure Public Cloud piece. The company notes that early adopters of the technology are enjoying fully reliable performance of their cloud-based phone systems and other applications with same-IP failover capabilities.
Since the early 2000’s, Ecessa has provided premises-based WAN routing, load balancing and failover devices to improve application performance and ensure network resilience for businesses around the globe. With this product release, Ecessa solutions extend resilience and flexibility to Azure cloud-based networks, as well as to SaaS and UCaaS providers of choice.
“With support for Azure, WANworX is the most flexible, feature-rich, cost effective solution on the market,” said Siegler. “No other solution combines all the features of a router, firewall, SD-WAN device and network monitor with independent Azure access.”
Ecessa has an eighteen-year tradition of innovation, developing technologies that not only meet market needs, but offer the most customization options and unlimited technical support. Ecessa recognizes that every network is unique. The company’s goal is to empower network architects to easily create the exact solutions they need.
About Ecessa Corporation
Ecessa Corporation, a Communications Systems Inc. company (NASDAQ: JCS), manufactures and distributes software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) solutions for business. Since 2002, the company has deployed over 10,000 field installations of Ecessa Edge®, PowerLink®, and WANworX® controllers and enabled organizations of all sizes to reliably run Internet and cloud-based applications, connect offices worldwide and distribute traffic among a fabric of multiple, diverse ISP links, ensuring business continuity by removing bottlenecks and eliminating network downtime. These capabilities optimize Never Down® performance of business-critical applications, aid in lowering IT costs, and make it easier to provision, maintain and support business networks and the applications that run over them. For more information about Ecessa and its SD-WAN products, visit www.ecessa.com.
About Communications Systems
Communications Systems, Inc., an IoT intelligent edge products and services company, provides connectivity infrastructure and services for global deployments of broadband networks. Focusing on innovative, cost-effective solutions, CSI provides customers the ability to deliver, manage, and optimize their broadband network services and architecture. From the integration of fiber optics in any application and environment to efficient home voice and data deployments to optimization of data and application access, CSI provides tools for maximum utilization of the network from the edge to the user. With partners and customers in over 50 countries, CSI has built a reputation as a reliable global innovator focusing on quality and customer service. CSI operates Transition Networks, Net2Edge, JDL Technologies, and Ecessa. For more information visit: commsysinc.com.
Forward Looking Statement
This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future financial performance, future growth and future acquisitions. These statements are based on Communications Systems’ current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements here due to changes in economic, business, competitive or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Communications Systems’ business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies are presented in the Company’s Annual Report on
Form 10-K and, from time to time, in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in mind that the Company’s financial results in any particular period may not be indicative of future results. Communications Systems is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.
Announcing Ecessa WANworX SD-WAN for Azure Public Cloud