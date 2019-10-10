Ecessa Adds Layer 7 Firewall, Further Increasing Customer Security

New security features in firmware revision 11.1.0 include intrusion detection, prevention systems

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- EcessaCorporation today announced a significant upgrade to its entire SD-WAN product line with Layer 7 Firewall intrusion detection and prevention features. Unlike other SD-WAN providers, Ecessa Edge, PowerLinkand WANworXnow include a native Next Generation Firewall and SD-WAN solution on a single platform. Organizations can consolidate equipment and add stronger edge protection with one full-featured device from Ecessa, saving money and increasing efficiency.Ecessa security features now include:• Intrusion Detection and Prevention (IDS/IPS)• Selectable threat classes (Malware, Ransomware, DDoS)• Threat package updates (automatic and configurable)• Website filtering• Custom rules engine• Customizable inbound and outbound rules• Quality of Service (QoS) engine• Access Control List (ACL) with change logs• Full read/write control of all rules and policies• Full reporting, logging and alerting• Full support for IPSec and SSL VPN (PowerLink and WANworX models)“Security is a top priority for all organizations, particularly those dealing with compliance issues, like banks and healthcare providers,” said Mike Siegler, Ecessa’s CEO. “Data breaches and other cyber-attacks not only damage reputations, they also cause loss of productivity, loss of revenues and in some cases, result in substantial fines.”According to Matt Mansfield, Tech Editor at Small Business Trends , 43 percent of cyber-attacks target small business, and 60 percent of small companies go out of business within six months of being attacked.*For nearly two decades, Ecessa has included a stateful firewall in its wide area network devices. With the need to securely off-load Internet traffic at the edge and encrypt sensitive business data traversing public broadband circuits, stronger security features have become essential throughout the network.“Enhancing our firewall with intrusion detection and prevention was one of the key features on our 2019 roadmap, and we are proud to deliver both advanced security and resiliency to our clients in a single device,” continued Siegler.Ecessa has an eighteen-year tradition of innovation, developing intellectual property that not only meets market needs, but offers the greatest customization options and unlimited technical support. Ecessa recognizes every network is unique. The company’s goal is to empower network architects to create the exact solutions they need.For full details about Ecessa’s latest firmware release, see https://releases.ecessa.com. About Ecessa CorporationEcessa Corporation, recognized by Gartner as a vendor of note, manufactures and distributes software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) solutions for business. Since 2002, the company has deployed over 10,000 field installations of Ecessa Edge, PowerLink, and WANworXcontrollers and enabled organizations of all sizes to reliably run Internet and cloud-based applications, connect offices worldwide and distribute traffic among a fabric of multiple, diverse ISP links, ensuring business continuity by removing bottlenecks and eliminating network downtime. These capabilities optimize Never Downperformance of business-critical applications, aid in lowering IT costs, and make it easier to provision, maintain and support business networks and the applications that run over them. For more information about Ecessa and its SD-WAN products, visit www.ecessa.com ENDS



