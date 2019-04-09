Ecessa Strategically Expands Executive Sales Team

Leonard DiMiceli

Ecessa is pleased to announce the expansion of its executive sales team with the addition of Leonard DiMiceli as Vice President of Channel Sales.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ecessa Strategically Expands Executive Sales TeamEcessa Corporation, a leader in providing premises-based Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) solutions, is pleased to announce the expansion of its executive sales team with the addition of Leonard DiMiceli as Vice President of Channel Sales.DiMiceli will focus on developing relationships with the managed service provider (MSP) community and strategic alliances to drive the continued growth of Ecessa’s business. DiMiceli has more than 20 years of experience in technical sales, leadership and channel development. Prior to joining Ecessa, DiMiceli served as Vice President of Sales at OmniNet, providing cyber security and SD-WAN solutions to MSPs serving small and medium businesses (SMB) and the mid-market space, Vice President of Channels for Relynze, a value-added distributor focused on building a unified security platform for MSPs, and Vice President of Sales and Channel Chief for Nuvotera, a software-as- a-service (SaaS) security distributor focused on the SMB space.DiMiceli has been included in the MSPmentor list of top 250 most influential people in managed services and SMB Nation’s list of top 150 influencers. In addition, he currently serves on CompTIA’s advisory council.“The global SD-WAN market is expected to quadruple to $4.1 billion by 2023. We are strategically adding talent, experience and energy to our team, ramping up efforts to support the growth Ecessa has already been experiencing,” said Mike Siegler, Ecessa’s CEO. “I am very excited about the dedicated team Ecessa has in place today, and with the addition of Leonard, we’ll be able to make even more of an impact in this dynamic marketplace.”Channel partners are invited to meet Leonard DiMiceli and other Ecessa sales team members this week in Las Vegas at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, booth 362.About Ecessa CorporationEcessa Corporation, recognized by Gartner as a vendor of note, manufactures and distributes software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) solutions for business. Since 2002, the company has deployed over 10,000 field installations of Ecessa Edge™, PowerLink™, and WANworX™ controllers and enabled organizations of all sizes to reliably run Internet and cloud-based applications, connect offices worldwide and distribute traffic among a fabric of multiple, diverse ISP links, ensuring business continuity by removing bottlenecks and eliminating network downtime. These capabilities optimize Never Down™ performance of business-critical applications, aid in lowering IT costs, and make it easier to provision, maintain and support business networks and the applications that run over them. For more information about Ecessa and its SD-WAN products, visit www.ecessa.com ###



