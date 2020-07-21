Southridge Technology Announces Strategic Partnership with PCIHIPAA for Comprehensive Compliance Solutions
Partnership addresses challenges healthcare providers face during COVID-19 and expands protection services
We constantly select and install the best and most affordable solutions. PCIHIPAA’s OfficeSafe Compliance Program is the right solution for HIPAA, OSHA & PCI compliance,”BROOKFIELD, CT, USA, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southridge Technology announced its partnership with PCIHIPAA, a leading compliance and cyber security provider. The partnership is focused on protecting Southridge Technology’s clients, especially medical and dental practices, from the onslaught of HIPAA, OSHA & PCI violations. Ransomware attacks, data breaches and occupational safety hazards have increased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic. PCIHIPAA will provide Southridge Technology and its clients a full service compliance and incident response program.
— Jonathan Gibney, CEO of Southridge Technology
“Southridge Technology’s mission is to ensure that our clients’ assets are safe and their business is supported by reliable, secure and expandable hardware and software. We constantly select and install the best and most affordable solutions. PCIHIPAA’s OfficeSafe Compliance Program is the right solution for HIPAA, OSHA & PCI compliance,” said, Jonathan Gibney CEO of Southridge Technology. “We are confident that this additional coverage will help protect our clients.”
PCIHIPAA recently announced the addition of OfficeSafe OSHA, an innovative OSHA compliance solution for healthcare providers, which includes a COVID-19 Resource Center. Southridge Technology clients can now receive an “all-in-one” HIPAA, OSHA and PCI compliance program.
“We are excited to partner with Southridge Technology. We are aligned on providing easy and affordable solutions that deliver peace of mind for our clients,” said Jeff Broudy, CEO of PCIHIPAA. “Many practices don’t have the resources to navigate HIPAA & OSHA law, and are unaware of their most common vulnerabilities. Adding OfficeSafe 360 to Southridge Technology’s suite of services will further protect their customers during these unprecedented times.”
PCIHIPAA's OfficeSafe 360 program includes:
· OfficeSafe Compliance Platform: all-in-one online compliance platform
· HIPAA & OSHA Policies and Procedures: guided navigation to easily create, update, and record your HIPAA & OSHA Policies and Procedures
· HIPAA Checklist & OSHA Self Audit Assessment: an easy checklist to document the compliance status of your office
· Online CE HIPAA & OSHA Employee Training: comprehensive training modules to train your staff on the latest HIPAA & OSHA regulations
· COVID-19 Resource Center: COVID-19 Preparedness & Response Plan, employee training, and specific protocols from the CDC, OSHA & ADA
· $500,000 Cyber- Security Liability Insurance: comprehensive cyber coverage provided by a 3rd party.
· $25,000 OSHA Audit Guarantee: financial reimbursement from OSHA compliance fines
· Safety Data Sheet (SDS) Database: virtual SDS binder that includes a library of over 14,000,000 Safety Data Sheets
· OfficeSafe ID: Identity Restoration for doctors and their families; and
· Annual PCI Compliance and Certification: includes IP scans and remediation procedures
About Southridge Technology
Southridge Technology is a leading managed service provider (MSP), delivering exceptional IT services, including cybersecurity and HIPAA compliance, in the greater New York Metro area and southern New England. From email hosting to data back-up and network security, Southridge offers the IT support small to medium-sized businesses need to run smoothly and protect their organization’s assets and customers’ data.
About PCIHIPAA
PCIHIPAA, an industry leader in cyber security and compliance, provides easy & affordable solutions. Delivering primary security products and insurance to mitigate the liabilities facing dentists and doctors, we remove the complexities and stressors of financial and legal compliance to PCI & HIPAA regulations. PCIHIPAA’s mission is to help healthcare providers easily and affordably navigate HIPAA, OSHA and PCI requirements. We provide the solutions they need to protect their practices.
Jeff Broudy
PCIHIPAA
+1 800-588-0254
