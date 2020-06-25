ManagePointe MSP Announces Strategic Partnership with PCIHIPAA for Comprehensive Compliance Solutions
Partnership Addresses Key Challenges for Many Healthcare Providers During COVID-19
We believe PCIHIPAA’s OfficeSafe Compliance Program is the right solution for HIPAA, OSHA & PCI compliance.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ManagePointe MSP announced its new partnership with PCIHIPAA, a leading Compliance and Cyber Security provider. The partnership is focused on protecting ManagePointe MSP clients from the onslaught of HIPAA, OSHA & PCI violations which include ransomware attacks, data breaches and occupational safety hazards. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, attacks have increased dramatically, impacting medical and dental practices throughout the United States. PCIHIPAA will provide ManagePointe MSP and its clients a full service compliance program.
— James W. Rotondo
“ManagePointe MSP is committed to our client’s success. We believe PCIHIPAA’s OfficeSafe Compliance Program is the right solution for HIPAA, OSHA & PCI compliance,” said James W. Rotondo, CEO of ManagePointe MSP. “We are confident PCIHIPAA’s OfficeSafe Compliance solutions will help to safeguard both our client’s and their patient’s private information and safety hazards during the COVID-19 Pandemic.”
Protected Health Information (PHI) continues to be under attack as hackers strive to monetize stolen data on the dark web. Halfway through 2020, over 3,000,000 individual patient records have been breached, according to the HHS (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services) website.
PCIHIPAA recently announced the addition of OfficeSafe OSHA, an innovative OSHA compliance solution for Healthcare Providers with a COVID-19 Resource Center. ManagePointe MSP will be able to offer their clients an “all-in-one” HIPAA, OSHA and PCI compliance solution.
“We are excited to be working with ManagePointe MSP. Their infrastructure and expertise provide medical and dental practices with peace of mind,” said Jeff Broudy, CEO of PCIHIPAA. “We find that many practices don’t have the resources to navigate HIPAA & OSHA law, and are unaware of their most common vulnerabilities. Adding OfficeSafe 360 to ManagePointe MSP’s suite of services will provide an easy and complete solution for medical and dental practices, large and small. We invite every ManagePointe MSP client to join James and I for a webinar on Wednesday, July 15th to discuss Cyber Security & Compliance During COVID19. To welcome ManagePointe MSP clients to the PCIHIPAA family, we will be offering attendees of the July 15th webinar OfficeSafe 360 Free for 60 Days. We hope to see you there.”
PCIHIPAA’s OfficeSafe 360 solution provides a number of key features that will allow busy and growing Healthcare Providers to easily conform to strict HIPAA, OSHA and PCI regulations. OfficeSafe 360 includes:
• OfficeSafe Compliance Platform – All-in-One online platform for all of your compliance needs
• HIPAA & OSHA Policies and Procedures - a guided navigation to easily create, update, and record your HIPAA & OSHA Policies and Procedures
• HIPAA Checklist & OSHA Self Audit Assessment - an easy checklist to follow the compliance status of your office
• Online CE HIPAA & OSHA Employee Training - comprehensive training options for staff to provide insight into latest HIPAA & OSHA Regulations
• COVID19 Resource Center – Create your COVID-19 Preparedness & Response Plan and COVID-19 Informed Consent form, as well as identify proper protocols for Patient Communication, Screening & Office Cleaning, Sanitation and PPE resources from the CDC, OSHA & ADA
• CE Compliance Webinars – education webinars to learn more about HIPAA & OSHA Regulations
• $500,000 PCI and HIPAA Data Breach, Non-Compliance, Privacy, Network Security and Ransom Insurance Coverage
• $25,000 OSHA Audit Guarantee – Protection for Non-Compliance OSHA fines
• Safety Data Sheet (SDS) Database – Virtual binder for all SDS including a library of over 14,000,000 SDS to choose your exact document
• OfficeSafe ID: Identity Restoration for doctors and their families
• Annual PCI Compliance and Certification (Annual SAQ / Quarterly IP Scans)
About ManagePointe MSP
ManagePointe MSP is a complete technology solution provider. Evolved from ManagePointe Technologies which started in 2000. ManagePointe MSP is dedicated to today's changing cyber threats and HIPAA regulations governing today's dental and medical practices. We are 100% committed to making sure owners have the most reliable and professional IT service for dental and medical practices. Our team of talented IT professionals can solve your IT nightmares once and for all.
About PCIHIPAA
PCIHIPAA, an industry leader in cyber security and compliance, provides easy & affordable solutions. Delivering primary security products and insurance to mitigate the liabilities facing dentists and doctors, we remove the complexities and stressors of financial and legal compliance to PCI & HIPAA regulations. PCIHIPAA’s mission is to help healthcare providers easily and affordably navigate HIPAA, OSHA and PCI requirements. We provide the solutions they need to protect their practices.
