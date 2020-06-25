PCIHIPAA™ Launches OfficeSafe™ OSHA, A Comprehensive Compliance and Workplace Safety Program for Healthcare Practices
Includes Customizable COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan to Safeguard Medical Offices for Safe Reopening and Response to Audits
As healthcare providers begin to reopen, they are concerned about keeping their patients and staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. We created OfficeSafe OSHA to alleviate some of the pressure.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PCIHIPAA, the trusted advisor and leader in cybersecurity and compliance for healthcare providers, today launches OfficeSafe OSHA, a streamlined Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) compliance and workplace safety program featuring COVID-19 resources. The new OSHA compliance and workplace safety program, with expertly curated COVID-19 resources that are continuously updated, underscores PCIHIPAA’s commitment to protecting and guiding medical practices as they reopen their offices during this unprecedented time.
— Jeff Broudy, CEO of PCIHIPAA
OfficeSafe OSHA offers step-by-step OSHA guidance and COVID-19 related resources essential to operating medical and dental practices safely to ensure the continued protection for patients and employees. The all-in-one solution gives doctors and employees access to comprehensive, up-to-date COVID-19, hazard communication, and bloodborne pathogens resources, accredited online training courses, an OSHA Self-Inspection Checklist, and a Safety Data Sheet (SDS) Database with over 14 million records. Additionally, OfficeSafe OSHA provides financial protection to subscribers of up to $25,000 in the event of an OSHA violation.
“As healthcare providers nationwide begin to reopen, they are concerned about keeping their patients and staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic,” explains Jeff Broudy, CEO of PCIHIPAA. “Physicians and employees must remain well-informed and current on public health guidance for patient care, while also adjusting employee safety procedures to adapt to the new normal. We created OfficeSafe OSHA to alleviate some of the pressure. Our clients get peace of mind knowing that one company can help satisfy their PCI, HIPAA, and OSHA requirements, and get the necessary guidance to keep their offices safe.”
OSHA recently adopted revised policies for enforcing its COVID-19 requirements. The new policies, effective May 26, 2020, include increasing in-person inspections at all workplaces. If audited, medical practices must present documentation of their COVID-19 compliance and workplace safety plan. The new OfficeSafe OSHA solution features a COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan that can be easily customized and is readily available to download.
“Our practice has successfully been using OfficeSafe for over 7 years for HIPAA compliance and cybersecurity,” says Dr. Raymond Chan of Chan Family Dentistry. With the addition of the OfficeSafe OSHA module, working with PCIHIPAA makes it even easier for our team to meet OSHA requirements and take care of all compliance and training on one platform.”
A recent survey conducted by PCIHIPAA of nearly 1,300 healthcare practitioners across the United States found that 60 percent said they plan to make changes to their practice to specifically address employee and patient safety in light of COVID-19. Additionally, OSHA training for employees relating to COVID-19 was ranked as important or very important by 65 percent of the respondents.
Thousands of medical and dental practices are benefiting from the value of PCIHIPAA’s all-in-one OfficeSafe platform. Now, with the addition of the OSHA program, they get the same easy-to-use platform, filled with all the OSHA and COVID-19 related resources essential to operating their business safely, to ensure the continued protection of their patients and employees. Existing customers get complimentary access to OfficeSafe OSHA through July 31st. New customers can purchase OfficeSafe OSHA as a standalone product or as part of the award-winning compliance platform that includes HIPAA, PCI, Network Protection & Security, and Payments. Visit pcihipaa.com to learn more about OfficeSafe OSHA or to request a free trial.
About PCIHIPAA
PCIHIPAA is the trusted advisor and industry leader in PCI and HIPAA compliance by providing turnkey, convenient solutions for small and medium-sized medical practices. Its OfficeSafe™ Compliance Program is “award-winning” and takes the guesswork out of compliance while providing the assurance and insurance healthcare providers need to protect their future. PCIHIPAA was recently voted one of the Top 10 Healthcare Compliance Companies. Learn more at pcihipaa.com.
