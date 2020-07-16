Westminster / DUI #3
CASE#: 20B103204
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Nathan Jensen
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: July 15, 2020 at approximately 3:37 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91, southbound, Exit 6 Construction Zone, Rockingham
VIOLATION: DUI #3
ACCUSED: Brian Yurczyk
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wallingford, CT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 15, 2020 at approximately 3:37 PM, the Vermont State Police were notified of a vehicle parked in the construction zone near Exit 6 on Interstate 91 in Rockingham. The operator, Brian Yurczyk, showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested. Yurczyk was brought to the Westminster barracks for processing and was cited for DUI #3.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: August 4, 2020
COURT: Windham County
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.