Westminster / DUI #3

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B103204

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Nathan Jensen                

STATION: Westminster                  

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: July 15, 2020 at approximately 3:37 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91, southbound, Exit 6 Construction Zone, Rockingham

VIOLATION: DUI #3

 

ACCUSED: Brian Yurczyk                                            

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wallingford, CT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 15, 2020 at approximately 3:37 PM, the Vermont State Police were notified of a vehicle parked in the construction zone near Exit 6 on Interstate 91 in Rockingham. The operator, Brian Yurczyk, showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested. Yurczyk was brought to the Westminster barracks for processing and was cited for DUI #3.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: August 4, 2020    

COURT: Windham County

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

