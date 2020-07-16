Westminster / DUI #3

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20B103204

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Nathan Jensen

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: July 15, 2020 at approximately 3:37 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91, southbound, Exit 6 Construction Zone, Rockingham

VIOLATION: DUI #3

ACCUSED: Brian Yurczyk

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wallingford, CT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 15, 2020 at approximately 3:37 PM, the Vermont State Police were notified of a vehicle parked in the construction zone near Exit 6 on Interstate 91 in Rockingham. The operator, Brian Yurczyk, showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested. Yurczyk was brought to the Westminster barracks for processing and was cited for DUI #3.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: August 4, 2020

COURT: Windham County

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.