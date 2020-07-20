Microsoft Gold Data Analytics Competency achieved by Unify Dots
Top Microsoft Power BI Partner Unify Dots earns highest distinction for cloud data analytics with Microsoft Gold Partner Status
We are thankful for this recognition by Microsoft. The Gold Certification status brings home our focus to delivering a high quality of Data Analytics services and solutions to our clients"”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microsoft Gold Certified Partner – UNIFY Dots – a global Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform system integrator with presence in Australia, New Zealand, Asia Pacific, North America and Europe has attained Microsoft Gold Data Analytics Competency. The Microsoft Gold Partner status highlights Unify Dots' high quality of services in Business Intelligence, Advanced Analytics and Big Data by leveraging key Microsoft analytics tools like PowerBI, SQL Data Warehouse and Microsoft Azure products such as Azure Stream Analytics, Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Data Factory, etc.
— Sandeep Walia, CEO and President
UNIFY Dots provides Business Intelligence, Data Analytics and Reporting solutions to customers to drive informed decision-making at an executive and operational level by executives and middle-managers. The BI and reporting solutions are based on Azure Data warehouse for Big Data management and Microsoft Power BI for visualization.
The Data Analytics Gold Certification recognition, is on top of the Microsoft Gold Competency in ERP software that UNIFY Dots attained in 2019. The two Gold Certified competencies bring home the Microsoft Certified Partner's deep expertise and commitment in providing powerful cloud solutions that convert Big complex data into intelligent information.
UNIFY Dots provides business solutions for ERP Software, CRM Software, Business Intelligence, Data Analytics, Field Service, Human Resources E-commerce Software to business customers and public sector organizations. Unify Dots provides software solutions to Consumer Goods Manufacturers and CPG Distributors, Retailers, Insurers, Professional Service Providers, Real Estate Companies and Telecom Providers.
About UNIFY Dots:
UNIFY Dots is a Seattle-Headquartered company specializing in Business Analytics, CRM, Chatbots, ERP, HR, Field Service, Loyalty and Customer Engagement solutions for organizations with presence in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. UNIFY Dots helps businesses improve employee productivity while improving Stakeholder Engagement. UNIFY Dots is also committed to improving the world and has pledged donating at least 25% of its profit towards the case of helping educate children from low-income families across the world and especially in developing countries. For more information email at info@unifydots.com or visit the website at https://unifydots.com
