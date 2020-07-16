ACLJ Files Major Lawsuit Challenging California Ban on Singing in Church

The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ)

ACLJ has teamed up with Tyler & Bursch, The National Center for Law and Policy (NCLP), and Advocates for Faith & Freedom in filing this lawsuit.

Banning singing in California churches is an unconstitutional abuse of power. And to do it in the name of a pandemic is despicable.” — Jordan Sekulow, Executive Director of ACLJ