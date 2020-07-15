Computer Science Performance Standards Public Input Period Open

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) is accepting public input on the proposed 2020 Computer Science Performance Standards. Previously, all Performance Level Descriptors (PLDs) were deemed the Performance Standards to measure student proficiency.

The State Board of Education (SBE) has asked the Computer Science Standards Review Committee to identify a subset of PLDs to be the Performance Standards, on which students will be assessed through the District Assessment System.

The Content Standards were adopted on Feb. 4, 2020. The Computer Science “Content Standards” are the content and skills students are expected to know and be able to do by the end-of-the gradeband.

Performance Standards are the standards all students are expected to learn and be assessed on through the district assessment system by the end-of-the grade-band. They specify the specific degree of understanding or demonstration of the knowledge and/or skill for a particular content standard. As such, it employs clear action verbs and describes “how good is good enough.” Districts are expected to give students multiple opportunities to demonstrate proficiency on the Performance Standards and provide appropriate supports for student success.

Once adopted, the Performance Standards will accompany the previously adopted 2019 Wyoming Computer Science Content Standards. Performance Standards will be tied to the Content Standards on which districts are expected to assess all students through the district assessment system.

Public input on the proposed Performance Standards is open through 11:59 p.m. on August 27, 2020. Comments can be submitted online or mailed to:

Wyoming Department of Education Attn: Barb Marquer 122 West 25th Street, Suite E200 Cheyenne, WY 82002

The input collected on the Performance Standards will be shared with the State Board of Education for its consideration for adoption.

