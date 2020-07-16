Digital Marketing Company MINT Social Recognized as Top Marketing Communications Agency by TopPRAgencies.com
Scottsdale-Based Online Marketing Firm Named to two Top 10 Best Marketing Communications Agencies Lists by authority on marketing and PR services.
Our business clients may not make the front cover of Phoenix Magazine but the awareness we build for them online & through personal contacts bring the right kind of clients and partners to their door.”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent business survey for top digital marketing agencies conducted by toppragencies.com, Scottsdale digital marketing firm MINT Social ranked as a Top 5 Enterprise Marketing Communications Agency and a Top 10 Marketing Communications Agency among Marketing Communications Agencies.
It is yet another high-ranking achievement for this widely-recognized digital marketing firm, led by CEO, community leader and digital marketing pro Matthew O’Brien. He credits this success to the non-glamorous work of content marketing, search engine optimization (SEO) and working hard to create awareness for his enterprise business and local services clients.
“Our business clients may not make the front cover of Phoenix Magazine, but the awareness we build for them online and through personal contacts brings the right kind of clients and partners to their door,” said O’Brien. “That’s the satisfying part of our work and part of being a good partner for the businesses that trust in MINT Social.”
TopPRAgencies.com evaluates marketing agencies of all kinds. The firm uses a rigorous research approach of hard and soft factors in ranking agencies. Rankings are based on the synthesis of internal research, web research, client reviews, on-site visits of companies, methodologies, proprietary solutions, and conference appearances.
In addition, TopPRAgencies also looks at soft factors to score companies. Is the company a solid business, or fly-by-night operator? Do they attend and speak at conferences? Are they hiring employees or laying them off? These soft factors can also add to a company’s score in the rankings.
About MINT Social
MINT Social is a boutique online branding and digital marketing company based in Arizona that accelerates online marketing results to help businesses get found online.
Businesses hire us to:
* Build a content marketing engine to grow influence and engagement online.
* Create a seamless online experience for search, social, mobile and local marketing.
* Attract and convert prospects into customers.
* Retain and evangelize your customer base.
For more information on working with MINT Social, contact us today at https://www.mintsocial.com/.
