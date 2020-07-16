Digital Marketing Company MINT Social Recognized as Top Marketing Communications Agency by TopPRAgencies.com

Mint Social Named in Top 10 of Two Marketing Communications Lists on TopPRAgencies.com

Scottsdale-Based Online Marketing Firm Named to two Top 10 Best Marketing Communications Agencies Lists by authority on marketing and PR services.

Our business clients may not make the front cover of Phoenix Magazine but the awareness we build for them online & through personal contacts bring the right kind of clients and partners to their door.” — Matthew O'Brien, CEO of Mint Social