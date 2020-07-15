Seventh WAX Blockchain Meetup Video with Bonz Manifest now available on youtube!

We had a lively discussion about NFTs, Prospectors, launch of GPK - Tiger card NFTs, new announcements about prospectors and much more! and there were 3 lucky winners of GPK (Garbage Pail Kids) NFTs!” — Michael Gucci

CHAMPAIGN, IL, USA, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The seventh WAX Blockchain Meetup organized jointly by Malta Block and EOSphere was live streamed on 7th of July, 2020 at 6 pm Central Time.

You can watch it on youtube now!

Our guest speaker for the meetup was Bonz Manifest. Bonz is the external communications manager at Prospectors, a Vigor DAC custodian, founder of eosart.io and owner of Manifest glassworks.

Check out prospectors, mine gold and build your world!

Winners of 3 GPK NFTs:

Bobloblaw: lvyau.wam

https://wax.bloks.io/transaction/5370390a99ad1995acb59987c472c96729ed32c5ede4206bc5c9a81921e22c5c

Alex Klein: ezwau.wam

https://wax.bloks.io/transaction/c3dcef587d5d07b3dc3359aeaee9a035364291c25b5a9ac507c21b70e2fc583f

Vishal Oza: waxmeetup112

https://wax.bloks.io/transaction/b87421a3b893881f9e7bd0471b2e726f0c61c5050597cdc4faea791f6e55a88b

About Malta Block

Malta Block is a guild on the WAX blockchain. In addition to maintaining a top-notch block production infrastructure, we offer a wide range of services - from token smart contract design and creation, to managing the resources needed for an airdrop such as RAM and CPU, as well as taking care of all the details that go into conducting a successful airdrop.

Malta Block also offers services as a DAPP Service Provider (DSP) on WAX.

