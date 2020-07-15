Takata Airbag Recall Information

Letters regarding an important airbag safety recall were mailed to Tennessee motorists the week of July 6, 2020 from authorized automobile manufacturers. If you received a letter, you can read more information here.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.