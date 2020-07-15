Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
School Clothing Allowance Application Period Delayed Due to COVID-19

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Children and Families, has delayed the application period for the School Clothing Allowance (SCA) program due to COVID-19. The program will be moving to an electronic format to allow SCA recipients to make online purchases to reduce health risks. Previously, purchases were limited to in-store transactions.

SCA provides funds for eligible West Virginia children to purchase clothing and shoes for back to school. Funds may also be used for the purchase of piece goods to sew clothing. 

Revised dates for the SCA application period as well as new guidance related to online shopping will be announced in the coming weeks.  

“By delaying the SCA application period, we can continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of clients and staff,” said Linda Watts, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families. “Our goal is to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep West Virginia families safe during this pandemic.”  

In 2019, more than 42,000 West Virginia families received a school clothing allowance.

