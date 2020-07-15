Acoustical Sheetmetal Company to Expand in Virginia Beach, Creating 200 New Jobs

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Acoustical Sheetmetal Company (ASC), a manufacturer of sound attenuating and weather protective enclosures for on-site power generation equipment, will invest $15.8 million to expand its operation in the City of Virginia Beach. The company, which operates three facilities in Virginia Beach, will add a 100,000-square-foot facility to increase production. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and South Carolina for the project, which will create 200 new jobs.

“Advanced manufacturing continues to soar in the Commonwealth thanks to industry leaders like Acoustical Sheetmetal Company,” said Governor Northam. “ASC’s new investment in Virginia Beach and the creation of 200 high-quality jobs come at a critical time, and will generate a positive ripple effect across the Hampton Roads region, further aiding our economic recovery. We look forward to building on our strong partnership with ASC in its next phase of growth.”

ASC provides environmental and sound attenuating steel and aluminum enclosures for on-site power generation and ancillary equipment. The company manufactures weatherproof enclosures that serve as control rooms, house generators, pumps, compressors, switchgear, HVAC equipment, and other specialty products. ASC’s 5.5 acres in Virginia Beach encompass 100,000 square feet of manufacturing space, an 11,000-square-foot clean storage facility, 2,000 square feet of administrative space, and an acre of staging space. The company employs more than 145 at its headquarters in Virginia Beach.

“Acoustical Sheetmetal Company continues to expand its footprint in Virginia Beach, demonstrating the success manufacturers can experience due to the Commonwealth’s pro-business climate and quality workforce,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “ASC’s major investment and the addition of a new facility to accommodate increased demand for its unique products will greatly benefit the local and regional economies. We thank the company for its important contribution during these challenging times.”

“ASC chose Virginia for its highly skilled and plentiful workforce, in addition to its proximity to key customer job sites,” said Margaret Shaia, CEO of Acoustical Sheetmetal Company. The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Virginia Beach and the Hampton Roads Alliance to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $750,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Virginia Beach with the project. The company is eligible to receive a Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created, and funding and services to support employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“Diversification of our economy has been a primary focus of our recruitment and retention efforts,” said City of Virginia Beach Mayor Robert M. “Bobby” Dyer. “This is a great example of the overall strength of our manufacturing cluster and a testament to the efforts of the team at Acoustical Sheetmetal to dominate its industry.”

“The Alliance extends its sincere congratulations to Acoustical Sheetmetal Company on its decision to expand in the City of Virginia Beach, creating 200 new jobs for the Hampton Roads region,” says Doug Smith, President and CEO of the Hampton Roads Alliance. “This announcement exemplifies the opportunities for businesses in Hampton Roads to expand right at home. ASC’s operations and services are vital to the industrial supply chain of our region, and the skillset of their workforce is a great representation of the superior talent that exists within our advanced manufacturing sector.”

“I am thrilled that Acoustical Sheetmetal Company has chosen to expand their operations here in Virginia Beach,” said Senator Bill DeSteph. “Building a new production facility and adding 200 more jobs represents a tremendous additional investment in our city. Our AAA bond rating and designation as the ‘Top State for Business’ by CNBC, as well as tax incentives and opportunity fund grants, make Virginia the obvious choice. I look forward to more good news from ASC as they continue to enrich our community.”