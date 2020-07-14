Get Tested for COVID-19 at No Additional Cost

COVID-19 testing is free to eligible New Yorkers at test sites operated by New York State when ordered by a health care provider or when scheduled by calling the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065.

If you go to a test site that is not directly administered by New York State, you may wish to check with the testing site and your insurer prior to your test to confirm that you will incur fees associated with your test.

Your local health department is your community contact for COVID19 concerns.