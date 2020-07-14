Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 703 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,168 in the last 365 days.

Get Tested for COVID-19 at No Additional Cost

COVID-19 testing is free to eligible New Yorkers at test sites operated by New York State when ordered by a health care provider or when scheduled by calling the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065.

If you go to a test site that is not directly administered by New York State, you may wish to check with the testing site and your insurer prior to your test to confirm that you will incur fees associated with your test.

Your local health department is your community contact for COVID19 concerns.

facebook twitter email

You just read:

Get Tested for COVID-19 at No Additional Cost

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.