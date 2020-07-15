Inmedix welcomes Bernie Tobin, former President of Crescendo Bioscience (Myriad Genetics) to its Board of Directors

Seasoned biotech leadership expected to bolster the launch of bloodless, cloud-based, clinical diagnostics at Inmedix, Inc.

NORMANDY PARK, WA, USA, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its continuing effort to define immuno-autonomics affecting patients with autoimmune disease using its bloodless, cloud-based, clinical diagnostics platform, Inmedix today announced that it has appointed Bernie Tobin to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Tobin was most recently with Crescendo Bioscience, a wholly owned subsidiary of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN), where he served as President. Crescendo focused on using proteomics to deliver precision medicine to patients with autoimmune disorders. Mr. Tobin brings over 25 years of management experience, and prior to Crescendo, held a variety of operating roles at Eli Lilly and Amgen, including significant time spent in the Netherlands, Switzerland and Brazil.

“I’m pleased to join the Board of Inmedix and to leverage my experience and relationships in advancing the Company’s strategy to bring innovation to the marketplace through immuno-autonomics and cloud-based clinical diagnostics in a variety of therapeutic areas, starting with autoimmune disorders,” said Tobin.

"I have known Bernie Tobin for many years," said Inmedix CEO & Co-founder Andrew J. Holman MD, "and have continued to be impressed by his professionalism, insight and conviction. His ability to develop and scale the Crescendo Bioscience (Myriad Genetics) diagnostic Vectra® to support rheumatology clinical practice has been impressive. Everyone at Inmedix is profoundly grateful to have the benefit of his leadership on our Board."

“During a career in rheumatology, I have been privileged to meet and work with many remarkable people,” said Peter C. Taylor, MD, PhD, Inmedix Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) member and the Norman Collison Professor of Musculoskeletal Sciences at the University of Oxford. “I am thrilled to learn that these two individuals, sharing a visionary passion for patient well-being, will be working together. Dr. Andrew Holman has been an advocate for the translational potential of immuno-autonomics, and Bernie Tobin, former President of Crescendo Bioscience, has overseen the adoption of Vectra® in routine clinical care and its subsequent expansion in clinical utility. Bernie’s appointment to a Directorship on the Inmedix Board augurs well for the understanding and application of immuno-autonomics to advancing patient care.”

Immuno-autonomics is the interface between the immune system and fight-or-flight stress, modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). Patients with autoimmune disease have long noted that stress significantly affects their disease activity and response to treatment. Autoimmune diseases are treated by immunosuppression, including steroids, chemotherapy, and biologic agents. Until the emergence of immuno-autonomics, disease-free remission rates lingered around 25% for 20 years with no alternative strategies in sight.

The ANS profile of parasympathetic and sympathetic outputs, can be assessed using next-generation heart rate variability (HRV). This 5-minute ECG technique indirectly quantifies ANS state through its effect on resting heart rhythm and has been broadly adopted by professional sports and US Special Forces for elite training.

Inmedix is pursuing not only accurate measures of stress to quantify its adverse impact on disease, but also to identify innovative strategies to mitigate it and improve healthcare outcomes at reduced cost. With its cloud-based processing and reporting, Inmedix seeks to measure what cannot be measured by blood tests, as well as provide a solution to the massive infrastructure, delayed reporting, hazardous waste and overhead of traditional clinical laboratories.

About Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary, Inmedix UK, Ltd.

Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary Inmedix UK, Ltd. are committed to engaging in world class research to discover innovative solutions for pressing healthcare needs related to the impact of stress, modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). The Inmedix ANS Neuroscan™ is leading applications of next-generation heart rate variability (HRV) as an informative diagnostic, therapeutic, digital health and health economic tool in autoimmune disease. ANS profile may be the most overlooked element of personalized, precision medicine. Beginning with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) in adults, the company hopes to enhance current therapeutic outcomes through complimentary and parallel optimization of individual ANS profile. Inmedix is creating a bloodless, cloud-based, clinical laboratory to transform the bedrock of medical practice: diagnostics.

NOTICE:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation, statements regarding Inmedix’s plans for preclinical studies and product capabilities. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties inherent in Inmedix’s business which could significantly affect expected results, including without limitation, progress of development, clinical testing and regulatory approval, developments in raw material and personnel costs, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Inmedix undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the issuance of this press release. This is not an offer to sell or an offer to purchase securities.