Cannabis Industrial Marketplace Reschedules 2020 Series of Expos to 2021
EINPresswire.com/ -- With the ever-changing 2020 health and business environment, Cannabis Industrial Marketplace has shifted all remaining 2020 expos to 2021. To ensure we provide safe and result-yielding expositions for the cannabusiness community, we believe this is the best path.
Our 2021 show schedule is robust including new venues, the rescheduling of the remaining 2020 expos, plus the addition of two new concept events, ”The B2B Canna Collective”.
Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions stated, “The B2B Canna Collective is an immersive, in-person B2B expo with five smaller, digitally-connected venues; bringing together multiple mature and emerging markets, and people from throughout the country all at the same the time without the burden of long distance travel.”
2021 Schedule - www.UsCannaExpos.com
New Event - B2B Canna Collective; 5 Simultaneous Venues - January 26-27, 2021
New Orleans, St Louis, Orlando, Las Vegas, Portland
2nd Annual - OKCannabisExpo.com - February 10-11, 2021
Tulsa, OK
2nd Annual - MICannabisExpo.com1 - March 18-19, 20212
Birch Run, MI
New Event - B2B Canna Collective; 5 Simultaneous Venues - April 14-15, 2021
Denver, Kenosha, Newark, Kansas City, Sioux Falls
New Market - OHCannabisExpo.com & KyHempExpo.com1 - May 19-20, 2021
Cincinnati, OH (Serving OH & KY)
2nd Annual - ChiCannabisExpo.com1 - June 24-25, 2021
Chicago, IL (New Venue - The Odeum)
New Market - TriCannabisExpo.com1 - August 25-26, 2021
Philadelphia, PA (Serving PA, NY, & NJ)
New Market - TxCannabisExpo.com - Oct 20-21, 20212
Dallas Texas (Venue tbd)
1 - Rescheduled Event from 2020
2 - Tentative Date
In addition, our online webinars continue to be a free resource for cannabusiness professionals to continue education and professional development. https://www.cannabisimp.com/educational-cannabusiness-webinars/.
2020 to 2021 Transfer Process
To streamline the process for exhibitors and ticket holders, all booths and tickets purchased for 2020 have been transferred to the rescheduled 2021 events. Any exhibitor or ticket holder preferring to participate in a different expo, should contact our transfer support group at transfers@cimpllc.com. Due to the unforeseeable circumstances of these changes, refunds are not available, but with a robust 2021 schedule and ample online opportunities, we are committed to ensuring positive results for all participants.
Exhibitors will receive additional social media marketing and online promotions as Cannabis Industrial Marketplace plans to use the extra time to vigorously promote all of our upcoming events, exhibitors, and partnerships.
All ticket holders that purchased tickets prior to July 15th, 2020 will be offered a no-charge companion ticket or upgrade as a “Thank You” for their continued support.
Cannabis Industrial Marketplace appreciates the opportunity to continue supporting the vastly growing cannabusiness industry and we look forward to seeing everyone at our 2021 events.
