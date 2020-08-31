South Dakota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in South Dakota to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get the Compensation You Deserve

"If the family of a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in South Dakota would call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst-he will explain the mesothelioma compensation process to you.” — South Dakota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA , USA, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The South Dakota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is urging the wife or adult son-daughter of a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in South Dakota to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-7140303. Attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys and he and his colleagues specialize in assisting Navy Veterans with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. Erik Karst and his team at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation results for people with mesothelioma-and they know what they are doing. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "The last thing we want to see happen to a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in South Dakota or their family is for them innocently to start ordering 'free' booklets or other freebies related to mesothelioma on the Internet. We do not want a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma to create a lawyer stampede by innocently calling for 'free' information. The average age for a person with mesothelioma in the US is 72 years old. If the family of a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in South Dakota would call 800-714-0303 anytime for direct access to attorney Erik Karst-he would be more than happy to explain the mesothelioma compensation process to you. This service actually is free." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The South Dakota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to a US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Aberdeen, Brookings, Watertown, Mitchell, Yankton or anywhere in South Dakota. https://SouthDakota.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible treatment options in South Dakota we strongly recommend the following world class heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this amazing hospital. The Mayo Clinic-Rochester, Minnesota: https://www.mayoclinic.org/

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma