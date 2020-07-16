Recreational Cannabis and Social Consumption Lounges Arrive in Ypsilanti with Oz
Oz Cannabis launches adult-use cannabis sales in Ypsilanti; Darren McCarty, Braylon Edwards, others to appear at Grand Opening ceremony Friday July 17
Ypsilanti is flourishing and is on the rise. We bought an Ann Arbor location, then sold it just to locate in Ypsilanti. We love the culture, from Depot Town to the south side neighborhoods.”YPSILANTI, MICHIGAN , UNITED STATES, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recreational cannabis has arrived in Ypsilanti. Oz Cannabis is the first company to receive both city- and state-approval as a marijuana retailer selling medical and adult-use cannabis. The Oz store, located at 19 N. Hamilton is having a Grand Opening celebration on Friday July 17.
— Nemer Haddad, Oz Cannabis
Ypsilanti has been a medical marijuana provisioning center city only- until Oz Cannabis arrived. The company has pioneered adult-use sales in the city but is on the brink of opening yet another Ypsilanti first: a social use lounge, currently under construction. A social use lounge is a place where store-bought cannabis can be consumed but not sold. The Oz Cannabis group has been pre-approved for a social use license, one of the first in the state.
Oz operates four other stores in Michigan, including Detroit, with two more under construction in Owosso and Meridian Township. The group also has facilities in Missouri and Oklahoma.
At the center of the Oz business is Nemer Haddad, a former jeweler turned marijuana business entrepreneur and a native Michigan resident. Haddad is excited about the re-opening of the Ypsilanti store because of the business' history and the character of the city itself.
"Ypsilanti is flourishing and is on the rise," Haddad said. "We bought an Ann Arbor location, then sold it just to locate in Ypsilanti. We love the culture, from Depot Town to the south side neighborhoods." Oz Cannabis is located in the same building as the historic 3rd Coast dispensary, which began in 2009.
Friday's Grand Opening is expected to be filled with cannabis industry influencers and notable figures, including: four-time Stanley Cup winner, former Detroit Red Wing Darren McCarty; former University of Michigan and NFL star Braylon Edwards; 3rd Coast original owners Darrell Stavros and Jamie Lowell; other celebrities will be attending. Official opening ceremonies begin at 1pm. Social distancing will be observed. The store will be open at 10am for adults 21 and over or medical cannabis card holders.
Media is welcome to attend without confirmation. Parking is available for television trucks nearby.
Interviews will be available with principals and other industry figures as early as 11am.
Learn more about Oz Cannabis on their website at: http://ozcannabis.com/
Cheyanne Jorgensen
Oz Cannabis
+1 517-896-9352
email us here