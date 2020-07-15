RapidValue Wins 2020 Global Business Excellence Award
RapidValue, a leading digital product engineering company, was named winner of the Outstanding Employer category at the 2020 Global Business Excellence Awards.
RapidValue is wisely aware that its employees are its most valuable asset, greatest resource and key stakeholders in its organization, and it goes to great pains to take good care of them."KOCHI, KERALA, INDIA, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RapidValue, a global leader in digital product engineering services, was named winner of the Outstanding Employer category at the 2020 Global Business Excellence Awards.
— Chairman of the Judges, Global Business Excellence Awards
RapidValue, a Great Place to Work® certified organization, is driven by a safe, inclusive, diverse, and a continuous learning organization culture. The company believes in maximizing employee value through several organization-wide initiatives. RapidValue has shown a relentless pursuit to provide a preferred place to work and attract top-notch talent, along with providing opportunities for the overall development of all the employees with a fun and fulfilling work culture, making it a great workplace. From their inception in 2009, RapidValue has been implementing and rolling out several organization-wide and award-winning initiatives, programs, and practices, spanning across learning & development, hiring, and employee engagement, with an employee-first approach.
Commenting on RapidValue, the winner in the Outstanding Employer category, the chairman of the judges said, “Being a Digital Transformation company for enterprises, RapidValue is wisely aware that its employees are its most valuable asset, greatest resource and key stakeholders in its organization, and it goes to great pains to take good care of them. It makes staff feel valued through a wide range of initiatives, including talent management, employee engagement, good communication and rewards. It has developed a strong company culture of working to the same goals and building on teamwork and trust. Consequently, from three founders in 2009, RapidValue has seen strong growth and now has a staff of 500.”
Upon receiving the Award, Rajesh Padinjaremadam, CEO, RapidValue Solutions, said, “This is indeed a proud moment for all of us at the organization and a testament to our continuous commitment to building the organization that we are today. We strive to go above and beyond for our valued employees and try to provide the best overall place to work. At RapidValue, we believe that healthy workplaces are very important for an organization to succeed, and to be recognized for the efforts we put into it is undoubtedly gratifying. We hope that this recognition fuels our efforts to continue to be an organization that is committed to building a thriving work culture.”
Aravind Warrier, Senior Manager-HR, RapidValue, said, "We are elated to receive this prestigious award and this is a great achievement, given the quality of past winners and the highly competitive nature of the award. This award is a clear depiction of our relentless passion for excellence and the continued perseverance by our team members. We value employee development and retention on the same level that we value productivity and business growth. I thank the Global Business Excellence Awards for acknowledging and appreciating our hard work, which would motivate and inspire us to perform better and raise the bar of excellence in the future.”
The Global Business Excellence Awards are one of the world’s highest-profile awards, and winning this accolade speaks volumes about the quality of your work. Due to their high profile, the Awards attract a wide range of entries from across the world, from large international PLCs and public sector organizations to dynamic and innovative SMEs. The winners all have one thing in common – they are truly outstanding at what they do, and RapidValue has proved this by winning a Global Business Excellence Award.
About the Global Business Excellence Awards
The Global Business Excellence Awards are open to private, public and third sector organizations of all sizes, based In any country around the world. Entrants to the Global Business Excellence Awards do not have to be operating globally to enter the awards, entries are judged against other entries from the same country. There are four rounds each year with quarterly deadlines being the last working day of February, May, August and November, and winners for each round hold their title for twelve months.
For more information on the list of winners, click here - Global Business Excellence Award Winners
About RapidValue
RapidValue is a global leader in providing digital product engineering solutions including Mobility, Cloud, Omni-channel, IoT, AI, and RPA to enterprises worldwide. RapidValue offers its digital services to the world’s top brands, Fortune 1000 companies, and innovative emerging start-ups. With offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and India and operations spread across the Middle-East, Europe, and Canada, RapidValue delivers enterprise services and solutions across various industry verticals.
To learn more, visit www.rapidvaluesolutions.com
