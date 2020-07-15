Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Press Release/Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A502677

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller                            

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802-344-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 7/14/20 at 2235 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Derby

VIOLATION: Felony Unlawful Trespass and Operating without Owner's consent

 

ACCUSED:  Conrad Labor                                             

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/14/20 at approximately 2235 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a home invasion at a residence on Bushey Hill Road in the Town of Derby. The caller reported a male, later identified as Labor, entered their home and locked himself in their bathroom. One of the parents gathered their family in an upstairs room while the other parent, armed with a firearm, detained Labor in the bathroom until the state police arrived. The State Police gained entry into the bathroom and took Labor into custody. There were no injuries sustained to the parties involved. It was later discovered Labor had stolen a vehicle from the area of Airport Rd. in Coventry and drove the vehicle to the residence on Bushey Hill Rd in Derby. Labor was transported to the Derby Barrack for processing. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:     7/15/20 at 1230 hours

COURT: Orleans

BAIL: Released to a responsible adult on citation.

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Press Release/Unlawful Trespass

