Boyd Taylor, Dustin Cash and Charlene Valledor Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Dustin Cash and Charlene Valledor, of LA-based incubator, SOS Beauty
Can you share 3 things that excite you about the “beauty-tech” industry?
Dustin:
The advancement of analytical tools that further our understanding of the effects of our diet and lifestyle on our skin and hair. I’m fascinated by how much our diet affects our skin, and yet we know so little about what we are actually ingesting and how our body is reacting to all of these factors.
I love the enhanced and extremely customized shopping experiences that are being tested now in beauty retail. Before COVID even happened, we were lucky enough to see what was being tested in flagship stores in Asia, and it was just mind-blowing. The customer is essentially able to have this extremely rich shopping experience through her mobile device without speaking to a single store employee — these are technologies that are now crucial in our post-COVID world.
The real-time interaction that is happening between brands and customers on Instagram, TikTok, and other social apps. We can see each other with better resolution and clarity, making the interactions more realistic than ever before. Real consultations and education moments are happening digitally, and the quality of the interactions are sometimes better than what you can ever hope for in person.
Can you share 3 things that concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?
Charlene: We have such power as an industry, so I’m very optimistic about our future. We haven’t even scratched the surface on what we could do if we really put our heads together as a community. The amount of investment that went into beauty in a time of unprecedented diversity and representation is proof that we have the power to really change our society’s narrative. I’m optimistic, but I do see areas that we need to work on.
I’m concerned about the degree of editing that can occur in our digital lives. As our online interactions become our primary form of connectivity, we have to keep in mind that our perfect Zoom backgrounds are not a reflection of the entire home, for example. I would love us to be able to be more honest about our imperfections.
The excessive packaging and shipping that a DTC world demands. We have to find a way to do better. There are ways in which we can minimize the number of single-item shipments that fly across the world to be delivered overnight — we just have to band together as an industry to make the changes. The convenience is great, but at what cost?
The misinformation about ingredients. As a person with a science background, I want to encourage our community to learn the facts before we start fear-mongering and fighting the wrong enemy. The full interview is available here.
Boyd Taylor, executive director of Serenity Yachts
Can you share with our readers about the innovations that you are bringing to the travel and hospitality industries?
We build solar-powered yachts. The idea is that you can go around the world and never touch a drop of diesel, if you have good weather and sea conditions — and you can do it in unparalleled comfort and luxury. As humans, we are driven to explore, to see new things, to experience the beautiful world around us but, historically, the earth has paid that price. Serenity Yachts has changed that. Now, you can explore pristine waters and coasts without polluting or damaging them in the process, so that you and future generations can come back time and time again.
Which “pain point” are you trying to address by introducing this innovation?
For some people, the “pain point” we are addressing is the cost of diesel fuel and the running cost of a yacht. As a company, we are addressing the unnecessarily large carbon cost of yachting. We want to show the yachting industry that you don’t have to burn diesel to have a luxurious cruise around the Mediterranean or Caribbean.
How do you envision that this might disrupt the status quo?
We are already seeing huge changes in the market. While not everyone has the capability that we do, we’re seeing other companies introduce green technologies to at least offset some of their emissions.
You are a “travel insider”. How would you describe your “perfect vacation experience”?
My perfect vacation experience necessarily involves nature and the freedom to explore off the beaten path. Taking a Serenity yacht through the islands in the Bahamas epitomized this experience; my wife and I got to explore remote beaches and uninhabited islands. We were able to see sharks, stingrays, and other incredible marine life, which we might have missed out on if we had traveled differently. Read the rest of the interview here.
