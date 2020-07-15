Leila Modarres and Jeff Miller Sit Down with Fotis Georgiadis
Leila Modarres, Chief Marketing Officer for Infostretch. Jeff Miller, Potentia Workforce Founder and CEO.
— Leila Modarres, Chief Marketing Officer for Infostretch
-
Leila Modarres, Chief Marketing Officer for Infostretch
Some companies have many years of experience with managing a remote team. Others have just started this, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Can you tell us how many years of experience you have managing remote teams?
It’s hard to say exactly, because it’s been an evolution, but probably around ten years. In my marketing roles, this mainly came about because I was managing various marketing specialists. My ethos has always been to work with the best people I can find and it never really mattered whether they were full-time employees in the same office or even overseas-based contractors. So long as they’re great at what they do, they add a lot of value and so long as communications and time zones don’t become unworkable, then your team can really be based anywhere.
Managing a team remotely can be very different than managing a team that is in front of you. Can you articulate for our readers what the five main challenges are regarding managing a remote team? Can you give a story or example for each?
The personal touch. When you’re not in the same office, seeing each others’ faces and chatting about what you did over the weekend, you have to make more effort to maintain the glue that keeps a team together.
Reporting. When you can’t look over to the desk to your left and ask how it’s going with some project or other, you’ve got to replicate that ability somehow. And the answer is rarely by firing off more and more emails which add to the inbox overload which most of us have to deal with.
Articulating goals. When you’re constantly sitting next to or near your team, you naturally exude what you want people to achieve. But if they’re not right there, you need to make sure they understand what you want.
Performance. Almost by osmosis, you know whether someone is doing well in a role when you’re sitting close by. Not so when they’re remote. You need to find some fair way of evaluating performance.
Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges?
To keep the personal touch, a lot of it comes down to technology. And that’s why the likes of Slack and Zoom have seen such an upswing in demand. But beyond that it’s actually about making an effort. Even when you feel like you don’t have the time, it’s better for everyone if you can take some time to ask how people are doing and have a quick chat before getting down to business.
For quick updates or check-ups, instant messaging is about the best tech we have. Bigger picture though, it’s about having a system in place for people to report on progress. It could be as simple as a Google Sheet or as sophisticated as a multi-tiered dashboard. What’s important though is making sure that reporting takes a lot less of everyone’s time versus actually doing the work — and that people actually use it!
However formal or informal the goals may be, the main thing is that they are articulated clearly and frequently and you map everything back to those goals so the team is focused. Fuzzy goals are not your friends, and that’s even more true when dealing with remote teams. Everyone has to be on the same page, even if they’re thousands of miles apart.
In validating performance, it really depends on the type of role. In creative roles, you just have to look at something and you instantly know whether something is good or not. That’s true whether they’re remote workers or not. In other types of roles, you do have to do it by the numbers. The numbers could be revenue, it could be customer satisfaction. Whatever it is, you need to set up the system to find and track the most meaningful metrics and make sure you’re keeping a close eye on them. The complete interview is available on Fotis Georgiadis' blog.
-
Jeff Miller, Potentia Workforce Founder and CEO
Can you articulate to our readers five ways that increased diversity can help a company’s bottom line. (Please share a story or example for each.)
Absolutely. Our focus is neurodiversity, including autism, OCD, ADHD, dyslexia and other differences, and the impacts can be huge.
Diversity increases innovation. In our own company, I’ve seen how our team saw the COVID-19 crisis, identified the gaps in health data, and developed a product to address those gaps for employers — all in about six weeks.
Diversity programs make for better managers. We’ve heard multiple times how the training we provide to meet neurodiverse workers where they are has helped managers to play to the strengths of all of their employees.
Diversity lowers turnover. Neurodiverse workers have exceptionally low churn rates — typically under 5% per year when in the right roles. Before joining Potentia, our CIO ran a company where he didn’t lose a key employee for over 10 years. Who wouldn’t want that track record?
The public sector likes diversity. Government contracts are often awarded to businesses that can tangibly show their diversity. We talked with one company recently who estimated they lost over $35M in government contracts because their workforce was statistically too homogeneous. That got their attention.
When you put these factors together, and then add the fact that diversity hiring often earns tax breaks, you can see where the effect on the bottom line can be very significant. Read the full interview here.
