FileZilla® Pro Adds Support for OpenStack Swift Keystone V3, OneDrive and Amazon STS
Enables users to store and share files with greater versatility and security
Our goal is to continually increase the utility, security and flexibility of FileZilla Pro. With these new options for file sharing and identity management, we are fulfilling this vision.”KöLN, GERMANY, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FileZilla®, the cross-platform file access and transfer software application, announced today that it is adding support for the OpenStack Swift Keystone v3 identity service, OneDrive sharing and Amazon Secure Token Service (STS). By adding these capabilities, FileZilla Pro is making it possible for its users to store and share files with greater versatility and security.
“Our goal is to continually increase the utility, security and flexibility of FileZilla Pro,” said Tim Kosse, Founder and Team Leader for FileZilla. “With these new options for file sharing and identity management, we are fulfilling this vision—making the tool work with more platforms and security protocols.”
Swift, also known as OpenStack Object Store, enables cloud storage software that provides storage and file retrieval through a simple Application Programming Interface (API). It is part of the OpenStack free, open standard cloud computing platform. Keystone is OpenStack’s identity service. Now, FileZilla Pro users can employ Keystone version 3 for authorization when they work with Swift. FileZilla Pro is now also available for RackSpace Cloud Storage protocol, an OpenStack Swift based service.
The support for OneDrive sharing, which is similar to FileZilla Pro’s previously announced Google Drive sharing feature, lets users invite other users to view and optionally edit selected files on Microsoft OneDrive. “As OneDrive grows in popularity in the Windows community, we felt it was important to support the platform to facilitate greater collaboration and file sharing,” said Roberto Galoppini, Director of Strategy for FileZilla. FileZilla’s support for STS lets users authenticate themselves on Amazon S3 storage using Amazon's Secure Token Service API. This includes the possible use of Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA). The results of STS support are greater data security and access control for FileZilla Pro users.
FileZilla Pro allows system administrators, Web developers, designers, and other professional users to transfer files across all types of remote servers and computing environments. For more information about FileZilla Pro services, visit https://filezillapro.com, with Mac version available also from the Apple App Store, https://itunes.apple.com/app/filezilla-pro/id1298486723.
