FileZilla® to continue work with bug bounty program

FileZilla to build on success of participation in EU security project

Our experience with HackerOne was fruitful and positive, so we decided to continue working with them” — Tim Kosse

KöLN, GERMANY, November 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FileZilla, the cross-platform file access and transfer software application, will continue participating and investing project resources in bug bounty programs to ensure users’ and customers’ security, the project announced today.The announcement follows FileZilla’s recent success participating in the European Union’s Free and Open Source Software Auditing ( EU-FOSSA ) project, now continuing under the HackerOne Community Edition FileZilla began participating in the EU-FOSSA bug bounty program in January 2019. The European Parliament created the program to test and improve the security and reliability of open source software that European Union institutions use. The program, run by the European Commission, paid researchers to find bugs and vulnerabilities.FileZilla has already benefited from the EU initiative. Earlier this year, EU-FOSSA found some security issues in FileZilla’s software, which FileZilla quickly corrected. “Building on the success of that program, we have continued participating in bug bounties to make our implementations of transfer protocols more secure for our users and customers,” said Tim Kosse, FileZilla Founder and Team Leader.The project also has benefited from its relationship with HackerOne, a San Francisco company that pays expert hackers to find bugs in open source programs before criminals can exploit those security breaches. HackerOne has been an ongoing contractor with the EU-FOSSA project. The EU-FOSSA program assigned FileZilla to HackerOne. “Our experience with HackerOne was fruitful and positive, so we decided to continue working with them,” Kosse said.HackerOne offers a service in which hackers search and make reports to companies about software bugs, then fixes them. As explained by the company’s mission: mission is to empower the world to build a safer internet.“"Filezilla saw some excellent results from the EC funded EU-FOSSA bug bounty program, so it's fantastic to see FileZilla continue to secure their infrastructure with an ongoing community program, and we're honoured they have retained HackerOne as their platform of choice,” said Shlomie Liberow, technical program manager for the EU-FOSSA programs at HackerOne. “We look forward to a continued collaboration with FileZilla that will contribute to a safer internet for all."“Being open about security issues is not a sign of weakness,” said FileZilla Director of Strategy Roberto Galoppini. “Our success with EU-FOSSA and HackerOne illustrates our commitment to the continued security of our products for FileZilla users and FileZilla Pro customers. We will continue our investment in bug bounty programs,” Galoppini said.About FileZilla ProFileZilla Pro allows system administrators, Web developers, designers, and other professional users to transfer files across all types of remote servers and computing environments. For more information about FileZilla Pro services, visit https://filezillapro.com © FileZilla. All rights reserved. FileZilla and the FileZilla logo are registered trademarks in the USA and the European Union. All other brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



