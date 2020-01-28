FileZilla® project stays strongly committed to keep internet safe

FileZilla logo

FileZilla bug bounty program identified a vulnerability, quickly fixed by the project

By participating in HackerOne’s Community Edition program we have access to a large pool of security researchers, and we value this ongoing collaboration through their platform” — Tim Kosse

KöLN, GERMANY, January 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FileZilla, the cross-platform file access and transfer software application, recently and quickly fixed a security issue raised by a security researcher via FileZilla public bug bounty program The discovery follows FileZilla’s November decision to keep investing resources to ensure users’ and customers’ security.FileZilla began participating in an EU-funded bug bounty program back in January 2019. Since then 10 security issues have been reported, validated and promptly resolved. The latest security issue - found after FileZilla joined the HackerOne Community Edition program - was a crash happening when a FileZilla client was receiving an overly long FTP response. Like all the other issues, once verified it was rapidly addressed.Over the last year the FileZilla project has benefited from its relationship with HackerOne, a San Francisco company that pays expert hackers to find bugs in programs before criminals can exploit them for nefarious purposes.“By participating in HackerOne’s Community Edition program we have access to a large pool of security researchers, and we value this ongoing collaboration through their platform,” Kosse said.“The security issue recently found under the HackerOne’s Community Edition program further validates that our continued commitment is paying off,” said FileZilla Director of Strategy Roberto Galoppini. “Keeping safer both FileZilla users and FileZilla Pro customers remains our priority,” Galoppini said.HackerOne helps organizations find and fix critical vulnerabilities before they can be criminally exploited. As explained by the company’s mission: mission is to empower the world to build a safer internet. Learn more at HackerOne website.About FileZilla ProFileZilla Pro allows system administrators, Web developers, designers, and other professional users to transfer files across all types of remote servers and computing environments. For more information about FileZilla Pro services, visit https://filezillapro.com © FileZilla. All rights reserved. FileZilla and the FileZilla logo are registered trademarks in the USA and the European Union. All other brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.