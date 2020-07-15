Middlesex Barracks/ DUI
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS INCIDENT
CASE#: 20A302979
TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper John Gildea
STATION: VSP - Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: July 14th, 2020 at approximately 2151 hours
LOCATION: VT RT 100 Duxbury, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI #1/ 23 VSA 1201
ACCUSED: Walter J. Murphy
AGE: 50
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 14th, 2020 at approximately 21:51 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks were on routine patrol in Duxbury, VT. Troopers observed a motor vehicle infraction and conducted a motor vehicle stop on a 2019 BMW. Subsequent investigation led to the operator being arrested for suspicion of DUI. The operator was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Murphy was processed and released on a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the charge of DUI.
LODGED: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: July 30th, 2020 / 0930 hours
Respectfully,
Trooper John Gildea
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648