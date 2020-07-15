Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/ DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

 

CASE#: 20A302979

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper John Gildea

STATION: VSP - Middlesex               

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: July 14th, 2020 at approximately 2151 hours

 

LOCATION:  VT RT 100 Duxbury, Vermont

 

VIOLATION: DUI #1/ 23 VSA 1201

 

ACCUSED: Walter J. Murphy

 

AGE: 50

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 14th, 2020 at approximately 21:51 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks were on routine patrol in Duxbury, VT. Troopers observed a motor vehicle infraction and conducted a motor vehicle stop on a 2019 BMW. Subsequent investigation led to the operator being arrested for suspicion of DUI. The operator was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Murphy was processed and released on a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the charge of DUI.

LODGED: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: July 30th, 2020 / 0930 hours

 

 

 

Respectfully,

Trooper John Gildea

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

