Mental Health Watchdog Renews Call for a Ban on Electroshock Device
It hits the head with the force of a 40-pound cinder block dropped seven and a half feet. It’s been described by patients as a grenade going off in your body. It’s called electroconvulsive therapy.
ECT can cause a 20- to 40-point drop in IQ yet children between the ages of 0–5 are being shocked under the guise of “treatment”.
Leading ECT researcher and advocate admits that virtually all patients experience some degree of persistent and, likely, permanent retrograde amnesia.
Florida saw a 60% increase between 2015 and 2016 in the number of Medicaid recipients who were electroshocked while Texas, the only state to record deaths within 14 days of electroshock being administered, reported a death rate in recent years that represents an estimated 300 deaths nationally each year. [2]
“The recent admission by an ECT device manufacturer that use of the device could result in permanent brain damage as well as severe memory loss reinforces the need for a ban,” states Diane Stein, President of CCHR Florida. [3]
Examples of brain damage and memory loss are all too abundant:
* In March 2016, a coroner from Sunderland County in the UK determined Elsie Tindle died after electroshock triggered an epileptic fit which caused irreparable brain damage. [4]
* A 2012 study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reported a considerable “decrease in functional connectivity” between the prefrontal lobes of the brain and other parts of the brain after ECT. The most extensive long-term follow-up study indicates that “most ECT patients will never recover from the damage in the form of persistent severe mental deficits.” [5]
* Leading ECT researcher and advocate, psychologist Harold Sackeim admitted in an editorial in The Journal of ECT that “virtually all patients experience some degree of persistent and, likely, permanent retrograde amnesia.” In a January 2007 study published in Neuropsychopharmacology, Sackeim and colleagues acknowledged that ECT may cause permanent amnesia and permanent deficits in cognitive abilities, which affect ability to function. [6,7]
* In 2005, Santa Barbara Superior Court Judge Denise de Bellefeuille ruled that a psychiatrist and Santa Barbara psychiatric facility deceived its patients by failing to tell them that ECT causes irreversible memory loss. The psychiatrist (who had performed shock treatment for over 20 years), admitted that neither he nor anyone else understands how shock treatment works, and that the consent form Johnson provided to patients was “decidedly misleading in a critical regard,” concerning the permanency of memory loss. [8]
However, despite evidence to the contrary, the FDA and American Psychiatric Association continue to minimize adverse effects and tout the merits of electroshock, a 5.4-billion-dollar industry, although there are no clinical trials proving ECT’s safety and efficacy. [9]
Charles Kellner, professor of psychiatry and director of ECT services at Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai recently asserted in Psychiatric Times that adverse effects such as the cognitive damage from ECT isn’t a “safety” concern but, rather, a “tolerability” issue. [10]
While some states have enacted limited bans on the use of ECT, California, Colorado, Tennessee and Texas have banned the use of ECT on those 0-12 and 0-16, CCHR strongly believes that a full ban on the use of the ECT device is warranted.
CCHR encourages anyone who wishes to know more about electroshock to visit https://www.cchrflorida.org/ect/ and to sign the petition to ban the ECT device in Florida and the nationwide petition.
About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969. For more information please visit www.cchrflorida.org.
