Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 739 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,255 in the last 365 days.

New Webcast! Understanding the New Presentence Investigation Report

7/14/2020 3:56:25 PM

In 2019, the Nevada legislature made major changes to the Presentencing Investigation Report. The AOC is presenting a webinar with the Nevada Department of Public Safety in which Nevada’s judges will be able to review the new form, identify what information was removed and what is included, determine best practices for the report’s use, and have their presentencing questions answered.  (NRS 176.135 & NRS 176.145). This training is designed for all Nevada general jurisdiction judges. (more...)

You just read:

New Webcast! Understanding the New Presentence Investigation Report

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.