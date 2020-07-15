New Webcast! Understanding the New Presentence Investigation Report

7/14/2020 3:56:25 PM

In 2019, the Nevada legislature made major changes to the Presentencing Investigation Report. The AOC is presenting a webinar with the Nevada Department of Public Safety in which Nevada’s judges will be able to review the new form, identify what information was removed and what is included, determine best practices for the report’s use, and have their presentencing questions answered. (NRS 176.135 & NRS 176.145). This training is designed for all Nevada general jurisdiction judges. (more...)