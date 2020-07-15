OpsGuru Achieves a Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform Competency
OpsGuru demonstrates best-in-class capability and market leadership through demonstrated technology success and customer commitment.
Our philosophy of building strong foundations to accelerate sustainable growth has successfully brought us from a Microsoft Silver to Microsoft Gold Competency in just 2 months.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpsGuru, Cloud Native, Kubernetes and Data Analytics Expert, today announced it has attained a gold Cloud Platform competency, demonstrating a best-in-class ability and commitment to meet Microsoft Corp. customers’ evolving needs in today’s mobile-first, cloud-first world and distinguishing itself within Microsoft’s partner ecosystem.
— Anton Mishel, OpsGuru CEO
To earn a Microsoft gold competency, partners must successfully complete exams (resulting in Microsoft Certified Professionals) to prove their level of technology expertise, and then designate these certified professionals uniquely to one Microsoft competency, ensuring a certain level of staffing capacity. They also must submit customer references that demonstrate successful projects, meet a performance (revenue and or consumption/usage) commitment (for most gold competencies), and pass technology and/or sales assessments.
OpsGuru specializes in cloud enablement using cloud-native technologies. Their signature product - OpsGuru Cloud Launchpad - not only supports rapid cloud onboarding but is also a verified foundation that has enabled DevOps on the cloud and facilitated companies to achieve SOC2, HIPAA and PCI-DSS compliance. OpsGuru’s capabilities in cloud-native technologies have supported clients delivering scalable, highly available, secure and cost-effective workloads. OpsGuru aims to support a client on the diverse aspects of the cloud-native journey and continuously cultivate lasting business value on the cloud.
“Since its inception, OpsGuru has invested heavily in technical excellence. Our philosophy of building strong foundations to accelerate sustainable growth has successfully brought us from a Microsoft Silver to Microsoft Gold Competency in just 2 months,” remarked Anton Mishel, the CEO of OpsGuru. “We help our customers develop their dexterity on the cloud using the same philosophy that we apply to grow OpsGuru, and the positive feedback we have received from our customers is absolutely humbling. We are committed to continuously help our customers scale their business by building and optimizing cloud-native workflows.”
“By achieving a Gold competency, partners have demonstrated the highest, most consistent capability and commitment to the latest Microsoft technology,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner (OCP) at Microsoft Corp. “These partners have a deep expertise that puts them in the top of our partner ecosystem, and their proficiency will help customers drive innovative solutions.”
The Cloud Platform competency is designed for partners to capitalize on the growing demand for infrastructure and software as a service (SaaS) solutions built on Microsoft Azure. Differentiate your company with the Cloud Platform competency, and you will be eligible for Signature Cloud Support, Azure deployment planning services, Azure sponsored credit, direct partner support, eligibility to deploy certain on-premises, internal use software on Microsoft Azure, and access to the cloud platform roadmap.
The Microsoft Partner Network helps partners strengthen their capabilities to showcase leadership in the marketplace on the latest technology, to better serve customers and to easily connect with one of the most active, diverse networks in the world.
OpsGuru was founded in 2018 with headquarters in Vancouver, Canada and global offices in Tel Aviv and Romania. Cloud-native enablement being the driving force of the company, OpsGuru’s key services include cloud adoption, Kubernetes enablement, data analytics and machine learning. Through the OpsGuru Cloud Launchpad, OpsGuru helps clients to achieve rapid cloud deployment by rolling out a secure and scalable cloud foundation.
